Dancing On Ice fans gush over Holly Willoughby’s ‘gorgeous’ and ‘elegant’ dress

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 23) saw the remaining five celebrities take to the ice once again for Musicals Night!

However, it was Holly Willoughby‘s outfit that got viewers talking once again!

It’s Musicals Week! (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the celebs take on Musicals Night.

The celebs skated to iconic tunes – kicking off with ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’, performed by Mollie Pearce and Colin Grafton.

Performing a routine that contained a headbanger saw the couple pick up an impressive score of 35.0.

Sam Aston also impressed thanks to his routine to the tune of ‘I’d Do Anything’ from Oliver.

He picked up a score of 37.0 – his highest score of the series so far!

However, it was Holly’s outfit that once again got fans talking on social media – not just the performances!

Holly Willoughby’s outfit on Dancing On Ice tonight

Holly’s outfit tonight was a long, burgundy dress featuring a frilly, flowery sash over the shoulder.

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed that the dress was from bridal dress designer Suzanne Neville.

Fans were loving Holly’s look tonight, with many taking to social media to praise her “elegant” outfit.

“Gorgeous as always. That colour is so nice,” one fan commented on Holly’s Instagram post.

Gorgeous as always.

“Beautiful and very elegant,” another gushed.

“Stunning as always,” a third wrote.

“Oh wow very elegant Holly. Good choice,” another wrote.

Fans on Twitter were big fans of the dress too. “Holly always looks stunning [crying emoji],” one fan tweeted.

“Tonight’s #DancingOnIce starting in the best way. With @hollywills making me gasp!” another gushed, sharing snaps of Holly’s outfit in their tweet.

Is this Holly’s last series? (Credit: ITV)

Holly to quit Dancing On Ice?

Holly’s appearance on the show tonight comes amid rumours that she’s set to quit the show at the end of this year’s series.

The former This Morning star has hosted 14 of the last 17 series of the show. However, according to reports, she’s looking to move on after this season is done.

“Holly has been thinking about her future. Considering the success she’s having with Bear Hunt and the response to her new boot collection, as well as her general new style and attitude, Holly feels like she’s finally shed that girl-next-door image and she wants to capitalise on that,” a source told Heat World.

“She loves Dancing On Ice and it’s been a joy to work with Stephen again. But it’s not hitting the heights it used to. And it’s quite a commitment to work every Sunday for over three months,” they then continued.

“Holly has enjoyed having more freedom and feels she will have even more if she quits Dancing On Ice. It would be a very hard and emotional decision to walk away, but she’s not scared of anything – she just wants to do what’s best for her,” they then added.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, March 2 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

