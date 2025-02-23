Dancing On Ice star Dan Edgar has given fans an update on his relationship status amid reflections on a ‘show curse’.

The love life of The Only Way is Essex veteran Dan, who has been part of the scripted reality TV cast since 2015, has come in for plenty of attention on social media and glossy mags.

But now the 34-year-old – who has topped the Dancing On Ice leaderboard alongside pro partner Vanessa James for the last three weekends – has addressed whether he is seeing anyone or not.

Dan Edgar and Vanessa James scored a whopping 41 points on DOI last weekend, as he skated as George Michael (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Dan Edgar shares ‘love life update’

Speaking to OK!, Dan admitted his recent on-off relationship with TOWIE cast member Ella Rae Wise appears to be on again.

Opening up about the circumstances that recently drew him and Ella, 24, together again, Dan said earlier this month he’d convinced himself to ‘go for it’.

“We seem to gravitate towards each other,” Dan claimed. He went on: “We were on and off last year, then filmed the TOWIE Christmas special and ended up enjoying each other’s company again. We thought, ‘Why not give it another go?’ I’ve got this habit of over-analysing everything, but I just thought, ‘Go for it.'”

Dan Edgar dated Amber Turner for a few years before he and Ella Rae Wise were linked in press reports (Credit: The Only Way Is Essex/YouTube)

Dan addresses marriage rumours

Asked whether marriage and babies could be on the cards, Dan insisted it’s “a bit early days for all that”.

He also noted how the pair spent 2024 “going round in circles” but “this is the longest we’ve been on track”.

Dan added: “I just want to see where that leads. But I do think a lot of Ella.”

But Dan also indicated he could understand why relationships form on DOI when the topic of a ‘show curse’ was raised.

He commented: “You spend a lot of time together, but it depends on the vibe of the couple you’re in. Me and Vanessa have developed a brilliant friendship. But I can see how it happens in certain situations. This year, it just feels like everyone’s good friends.”

Dan hasn’t bumped into a former flame on DOI (Credit: ITV)

Back in the earliest days of his TOWIE tenure, Dan dated Kate Wright. All these years on, she is now Mrs Rio Ferdinand.

But even though Rio’s brother Anton is also among the DOI contestants, Dan insists he hasn’t bumped into his ex as she supports her brother-in-law from the rinkside audience.

He said if he did, it would “be cool”.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV1 on Sunday February 23 at 6.30pm.

