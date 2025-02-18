Dancing On Ice star Anton Ferdinand has responded to trolls who insist he doesn’t deserve a place on the show.

The 39-year-old footballer currently remains in the competition alongside pro skater Annette Dytrt. However, after fan-favourite Charlie Brooks was sent home last Sunday (February 16), Anton has faced criticism.

Charlie and Anton were in the bottom two last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice viewers say Anton Ferdinand has ‘no personality’

Last weekend, Anton and Annette found themselves second on the leaderboard with 38.5 alongside Traitors star Mollie Pearce, who also received the same score. Above them was reality star Dan Edgar with an impressive 41.

EastEnders actor Charlie was at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 31.5.

He’s faced much worse over the years during playing in the Premier League.

During the results, Anton and Annette found themselves in the bottom two for a second week running. Despite high marks from the panel of judges, viewers were not impressed with Anton surviving another round in the competition.

“Not them getting rid of the iconic Janine on EastEnders 40th anniversary. And Jayne having the cheek to say Anton was a better performer I don’t [bleep]ing think so…” one user wrote on X.

“Anton’s dancing has no personality or entertainment value. Stop eliminating other competitors just to save him!” another person shared.

“Anton has no personality, he’s so boring,” a third remarked.

“Anton needs to fall flat on his [bleep] with his stupid posture,” a fourth person stated.

“Sorry but wtf.. how can they save Anton when he has not improved at all, they literally even said Charlie has improved each week so why is she going home??” a fifth viewer shared.

Anton’s rep has responded to the trolls (Credit: ITV)

‘The comments aren’t fazing him’

Despite the ongoing backlash, a rep for the former footballer has revealed that the trolls aren’t impacting him.

They said: “He is focused on the Dancing On Ice journey, he’s loved every minute.

“The comments aren’t fazing him, he’s faced much worse over the years during playing in the Premier League.”

Dancing On Ice is on Sundays at 6.25pm on ITV1.

