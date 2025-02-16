Dancing on Ice 2025 star Charlie Brooks has become the latest celeb to get eliminated from the competition.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (February 16) for its 80s-inspired night – co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Famous faces including Sam Aston, Charlie Brooks and Dan Edgar all took to the ice to show off their best moves. Last week, saw Chris Taylor get the boot from the show.

And for another star on Sunday (February 16), their time in the competition was over.

Anton and Charlie were in the dance-off (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 airs shock elimination

Dancing on Ice was back for another episode on Sunday (February 16).

Celebs like Mollie Pearce, Sam Aston and Michaela Strachan strapped on their skates to show off their skills on the ice.

And judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse were on hand to share their thoughts.

After all the performances were done, at the top of the leader board was TOWIE star Dan Edgar. While at the bottom was EastEnders legend Charlie Brooks

And at the end of the episode, it was Charlie and Anton Ferdinand who ended up in the dreaded dance-off.

Following their routines on the ice, all the judges decided to save Anton, meaning Charlie, and pro partner Eric Radford, were heading home.

Fans were not happy (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 fans react to exit

Dancing on Ice fans were quick to react to their exit. On X, one person said: “Gutted that Charlie is out loved her personality she should not have gone.”

Someone else chimed in: “Abysmal show… abysmal result. Our queen improved every single week. Charlie Brooks you will always be famous.”

A third also wrote: “Charlie was robbed! Not watching it anymore.” Another declared: “Anton is terrible! It’s such a shame for Charlie.”

Dancing on Ice star’s response

Meanwhile talking about their departure from the show, Charlie hosts Holly and Stephen: “I’ve had the most amazing time. The right person went home, I’m starting to feel slightly out of my depth, and I’ve just loved every second.”

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

