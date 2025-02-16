Dancing on Ice 2025 fans were not too impressed with Holly Willoughby’s dress on the 80s-inspired episode.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (February 16) – co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Famous faces including Sam Aston, Charlie Brooks and Dan Edgar all took to the ice to show off their best moves, decked out in the finest 80s-inspired gear.

But fans were quick to complain that Holly “didn’t get the memo” about it being a night dedicated to the iconic decade.

Holly and Stephen were back to host (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on Dancing on Ice 2025

On Dancing on Ice, Holly looked incredible, rocking a black gown bedazzled with colourful jewels. She teamed the frock with a pair of open-toe heels.

Stephen meanwhile went all out and wore an 80s-inspired mullet and baby blue jacket and trousers.

Holly never got the memo for it being 80s

However, despite Holly looking sensational, some fans were not keen on her dress as they claimed she “doesn’t look like anything” from the decade.

Some fans were not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Holly ‘didn’t get the memo’

“I never saw a dress like Willoughby is wearing in the 80’s,” said one person on X.

Someone else wrote: “Holly never got the memo for it being 80s.” A third chimed in: “Holly doesn’t look like anything from the 80s.”

Another penned: “Holly not joining in with the 80’s theme, shame…”

Elsewhere, other fans were left swooning over Holly’s latest outfit on the show.

Look at you Holly, absolutely beautiful

On Instagram, one person gushed: “There is no dress this lady does not suit Just stunning, perfection at its finest.”

Another penned: “The dress is beautiful Holly and you look so beautiful wearing it.”

Someone else wrote: “Look at you Holly, absolutely beautiful.”

Holly’s outfits on Dancing on Ice

Holly certainly is no stranger to getting people talking thanks to her jaw-dropping Dancing on ice gowns.

Last week, she wowed in long, beautiful, sequinned golden dress that certainly caught the eye.

On Instagram, the telly star revealed that the dress was from the fashion brand Hua Le Duc Anh.

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

