Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern given warning after making X-rated jokes on ‘family show’

Stephen Mulhern made a handful of near-the-knuckle innuendos on Dancing On Ice last night, leaving viewers fuming.

The complaints against the ITV host came as Gino D’Acampo’s “inappropriate behaviour” scandal rages. The celebrity chef is accused of making lewd remarks about Holly Willoughby and towards other women in the workplace.

Now, Stephen has earned the wrath of viewers over his ill-timed jokes, and Holly’s reaction to them, as he’s warned to rein it in or risk become the next star ‘cancelled’…

What Stephen Mulhern said on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice viewers complained about Stephen making sexual innuendos during Sunday’s (February 9) episode.

Holly was introducing Chris Taylor and his dancing partner Robin’s routine to JVKE’s song Golden Hour when Stephen was prompted to make a rather inappropriate joke.

“Right, it’s time for our next couple who are treating us to a golden hour,” said Holly. When Stephen asked: “A what?” Holly clarified: “A golden hour. It’s the name of a song.”

It was a joke but how many did he offend at 18:30 on a Sunday night?

Stephen continues to joke: “Oh, phew”, implying he misheard it as a sexual act of a very similar name. Holly appeared to look shocked by what her co-host had said, before the cameras cut to the skating.

Later in the same episode, jokes were made about Stephen getting his “pom poms out” before Mollie Pearce’s performance, and Ashley Banjo was asked if his “muffin” had been “buttered”.

Soon enough Stephen was being slammed by viewers for making the comments on a family show.

Viewers react to Stephen’s comments

Dancing On Ice viewers took to X and warned Stephen that he might need to be careful.

One asked: “So we are cancelling Gino but not Mulhern for his comments? Bit cold to get his pom poms out? Make it make sense.”

Another angry viewer wrote: “Stephen just tried to allude that the dance was about a ‘golden shower’. It was a joke but how many did he offend at 18:30 on a Sunday night?”

“Wasn’t prepared for a golden shower joke at 6.34pm on a Sunday,” said another.

Warning Stephen, another said: “Mulhern had better be careful in the current TV presenters’ climate!!” “I said the same thing. Mulhern has better take care,” said another.

Calling out ITV for airing content inappropriate for a family show, another said: “With @ITV being in the midst of the Gino scandal, you’d think they’d be a bit more careful about inappropriate golden shower jokes on a family show.”

‘Get a life’

However, others took the jokes in the manner in which they were intended.

“People really need to get a life and whilst their at it, a sense of humour too,” said one.

In recent weeks, Stephen has responded to backlash on social media. So it’s a case of watch this space for what happens next…

