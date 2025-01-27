Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern hit with backlash as he throws ‘shade’ at viewers

Dancing On Ice fans have lashed out at Stephen Mulhern for his ‘dig’ following backlash levelled at the show.

The TV star was back at the helm of the ITV show on Sunday (January 26), along with Holly Willoughby.

However, just minutes into the latest episode, Stephen and Holly threw some shade at the viewers – and it’s fair to say they were not too happy…

Stephen and Holly warned fans about the skate-off being cancelled (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern falls foul of Dancing On Ice viewers

The new series of Dancing On Ice kicked off earlier this month. But it’s fair to say fans were not happy over a huge format change.

Instead of a skate-off, the celeb with the lowest score, combined with a public vote and the judge’s scores, was sent home.

In the first episode, we said goodbye to soap star Chelsee Healey. And this weekend, again there was no skate-off – with Ferne McCann getting eliminated.

But following the backlash from scrapping the skate-off, Stephen soon fired back during Sunday’s episode (January 26).

Dancing On Ice hosts ‘throw shade at viewers’

On Dancing On Ice, Holly warned fans: “There are no second chances, the lowest placed couple will go straight out of the competition with no skate-off to save them.”

Referring to the backlash, Stephen quipped: “Yep, and we know how well that went down on social media don’t we?!”

Holly then chimed in: “All we’re going to say is you have to vote then don’t you!”

There was no skate-off, meaning Ferne was brutally sent home without the chance to save herself (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t blame us for the rules being changed’

Dancing On Ice viewers were quick to react to Stephen’s ‘dig’ at them.

On X, one person wrote: “At least they’re aware of how much we despise the show over social media.” Someone else said: “Don’t blame us for the rules being changed.”

A third viewer also penned: “Nothing to do with voting @hollywills @StephenMulhern @dancingonice it’s a stupid and unfair idea not to have a skate off. I don’t know who thought of it.”

Josh quits the show

Elsewhere in the show, it was announced that 2025 star Josh Jones had to withdraw from the competition.

Just hours before the show went live, Josh’s exit news was confirmed on social media. A statement read: “Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

“Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well in his recovery.”

