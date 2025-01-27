Fans of Holly Willoughby have rushed to defend her after her dress from last night’s (January 26) episode of Dancing On Ice was criticised online.

Holly faced similar complaints over her attire last week. For the first show of the series, Holly drew attention for wearing a long black dress with a metallic bra detail.

Last night’s look – which saw her wear a plunging pink dress as she channelled Wicked’s Glinda – was also scrutinised, with some branding it “inappropriate”.

Stephen and Holly dressed as Wicked characters last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s dress on Dancing On Ice criticised

Holly, who co-hosts the ITV show with Stephen Mulhern, embraced Movie Night in a pink plunging dress. It was paired with a matching tiara and a wand. Meanwhile, Stephen dressed like the fictional character, Elphaba, from the same movie.

As soon as Holly emerged on the stage, viewers rushed to X to complain about her ‘busty’ Studio Kiki dress.

One viewer complained: “Holly, as this is a FAMILY show, have you considered not wearing such low-cut dresses every week?”

“Holly’s dress is a bit much for a family show,” said another. A third also commented and said: “This is a family show. Sorry but Holly’s dress is far too revealing. Not appropriate wear tonight for Holly!”

Another also shared their upset: “Put her boobs away – not necessary on a family show.”

‘Holly always looks stunning’

However, Holly’s fans were quick to step up and defend the star.

“I think Holly always looks stunning. Why such outrage on what she’s wearing? I bet it makes her feel fantastic and confident – isn’t that the point?” said one.

“Seriously get a grip! Not like she’s got her nipples out, is it,” blasted another. “Boobs and bums are on display every day in most high streets!!!!” said a third.

Holly Willoughby as Glinda is incredible, and simply perfection.

“This is awful to be honest. Holly always looks absolutely stunning each week. Also, it is great to see Holly and Stephen making an effort for Movie Week,” another added.

Others heaped praise on the star’s “stunning” dress.

One said: “So magnificent and stunning lovely dress, and absolutely brilliant show – lovely!”

“How do you look so beautiful? I swear you should be a Disney princess for real,” gushed another.

A third fan said: “Holly Willoughby as Glinda is incredible, and simply perfection.”

