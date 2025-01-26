Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are under fire from Dancing On Ice fans left unimpressed by their partnership.

The duo teamed up to present the show together in 2024, following Phillip Schofield’s unceremonious axe from the network.

However, currently on screen hosting their second series together, some fans of the show have now called for a shake-up, starting with Holly and Stephen…

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are in their second season of hosting Dancing On Ice together (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice viewers revolt against Stephen and Holly

Having been firm friends and presenting partners in the past, the idea of Stephen and Holly teaming up was initially welcomed by viewers.

However, in recent weeks, his jokes have been called out by viewers. One body language expert also claimed the pair are struggling to gel with each other. Bookies have also revealed who could replace Stephen, should he exit the show.

And now the backlash has intensified.

Posting on ED! Facebook page, many fans of the show have called for new presenters to front the series.

One commented: “They are the most unlikeliest pair that you could put together. He needs to stick to magic, and she needs to disappear.”

Another said: “Don’t like either of them. Stephen too childish and Holly too prim and proper.” A third commented: “Think these two are making a dreadful mess of this once-loved programme.” “It would be better without the pair of them,” another agreed.

“Don’t like Stephen with Holly – he should be changed, she is brilliant,” said another.

“Don’t like either of them, so when they are on I put it on mute,” another declared.

The TV presenting pair have been firm friends for decades (Credit: ITV)

Time to call it a day?

We also conducted an exclusive poll, asking our readers if they were loving Stephen and Holly as hosts of Dancing On Ice.

A huge 73% of respondents told us they feel the show is “all a bit cheesy now and needs a total refresh”.

We also asked if our readers thought it was time ITV brought Dancing On Ice to an end. In that poll, 63% of respondents told us that they think it’s time “ITV calls it a day” with Dancing On Ice.

‘I like the partnership’

Not everyone felt the same, though, with many comments about how great Holly and Stephen are also flooding ED!’s social media.

“Love Stephen, great presenter,” said one. “I like the partnership,” said another. “They do work well together,” another agreed of the long-time pals.

“I think Stephen does a good job And when you’ve worked with someone for a long time, it takes a while to become comfortable with someone else,” another urged, referring to Phillip Schofield. “So just give it time.”

Another liked Stephen’s jokes, branding them “hilarious”.

“It’s much more relaxed with Stephen, he’s hilarious,” they said.

Another thinks they’ve got to the bottom of the complaints about Holly, too. “The trouble is there are too many jealous women against Holly – just because she is beautiful, kind and talented,” they said.

Another added: “Holly is enjoying hosting with Stephen. She did nothing wrong and clearly wants to move on with her career.”

Holly’s TV future

Earlier today, Holly spoke about her exit from This Morning following the plot to kidnap, rape and kill her. She also said that, after leaving This Morning, she always knew she’d make her TV comeback.

She’ll next be seen on screen in Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Dancing On Ice is on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV1.

