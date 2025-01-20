Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern left viewers furious last night (January 19) – so much so that many have urged ITV bosses to replace him as presenter.

The comments came after one body language expert claimed that Stephen’s co-host, Holly Willoughby, is “struggling” with him. Now, viewers want him “axed” from the hit programme.

Stephen began hosting Dancing On Ice alongside Holly after previous host Phillip Schofield stepped down in 2023.

Dancing On Ice viewers find Stephen ‘annoying’ (Credit: ITV)

Calls to axe Stephen Mulhern from Dancing on Ice

Many Dancing On Ice viewers have taken to X to express their disapproval of Stephen’s hosting skills.

After complaints about Holly’s outfit, others found issue with Stephen’s sense of humour and his chemistry with his co-host.

X was quickly flooded with posts. Some viewers went as far as branding Stephen “annoying” and “unfunny”.

Mulhern, you’re about as funny as stepping on Lego mate.

One disappointed viewer wrote: “ITV, get rid of Mulhern, he is not funny. He has zero chemistry with Holly. They are both doing my head in. There are many other better and more professional presenters for this programme. I predict this is going to be the last series.”

Another added: “Mulhern, you’re about as funny as stepping on Lego mate.”

One fan asked: “Why is Stephen Mulhern so unbearable?”

“Mulhern just isn’t funny, he just thinks he is,” another said.

One viewer who appears to be “annoyed” by Stephen said the host “has ruined Dancing On Ice for me”.

‘Only watch it for you, Stephen!’

Not everyone felt the same, though, with Stephen’s fans coming out in his defence.

One commented: “Always look forward to watching you on the tele!! You’re looking good as always.”

“I literally only watch this show because you present it Stephen,” said another.

A third commented: “Love you presenting Dancing On Ice!”

Stephen joined Dancing On Ice in 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Dancing On Ice 2025 – first elimination

Chelsee Healey was sent home last night – and her elimination shocked fans as ITV bosses ditched the dance-off in a surprise twist.

Following her elimination, an emotional Chelsee looked at dancing partner Andy Buchanan and said: “I feel, personally, there’s been a lot going on with me that I’ve been struggling with, so I couldn’t completely focus.”

However, she said she’s “just really grateful, I’ve had the best time”. Chelsee also praised her dancing partner. “I couldn’t have done it without him,” she gushed.”

Dancing On Ice next airs on Sunday (January 26) at 6:25 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

