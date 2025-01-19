Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, January 19) saw the remaining five celebrities take to the ice.

However, it wasn’t the performances that caught the eye – it was Holly Willoughby‘s outfit…

Holly and Stephen hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s episode of Dancing On Ice saw the remaining five celebs take to the ice.

Last week saw Sam Aston, Ferne McCann, Chelsee Healey, Anton Ferdinand, Michaela Strachan, and Chris Taylor perform for the first time.

After their first performances, Michaela and her pro skating partner topped the leaderboard with 30.5 points.

At the other end was Chelsee, who only picked up 22 points for her performance.

Tonight’s show saw Charlie Brooks, Sir Steve Redgrave, Mollie Pearce, Josh Jones, and Dan Edgar perform.

At the end of the show, with no skate-off taking place, the celebs with the lowest scores, coupled with the least amount of public votes would be eliminated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby’s outfit on Dancing On Ice tonight

However, it wasn’t the celebs that caught the eye tonight – it was Holly’s outfit.

The star is known for her beautiful dresses on the show – and tonight’s was another scene-stealer.

The 43-year-old was wearing a long black dress, with a metal-looking bra/bow coming out of the top.

According to the star’s Instagram, the star’s dress was from Mugler, with jewellery from LieStudio.

However, whilst the star looked stunning in the outfit, fans weren’t overly convinced.

Fans were divided over Holly’s outfit (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s outfit divides fans

Fans of the show took to Twitter to criticise Holly’s outfit tonight.

“First thought on seeing Holly’s dress: tin opener,” one fan tweeted.

“Holly wears some fabulous dresses but I’m not sure about tonight’s,” another said. “Not impressed. She looks fab in the princess styles,” they then added.

“Not sure about Holly’s dress,” a third wrote. “What IS Holly wearing?” another asked.

However, there was also plenty of support for Holly’s outfit online.

“Another beautiful dress Holly. You look beautiful. Have a great evening,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Looking beautiful, Holly. A lovely sleek and elegant dress,” another said.

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ with Stephen Mulhern partnership, expert claims

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (January 26) at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Holly’s outfit? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.