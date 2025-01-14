Ferne McCann at centre of Dancing On Ice ‘feud’: ‘Clear there was tension in the air’

Dancing On Ice star Ferne McCann has seemingly found herself in the centre of a feud, it has been claimed.

The star made her debut on the ice on Sunday (January 12) – but things reportedly weren’t all sparkly behind the scenes…

Dancing On Ice star Ferne McCann embroiled in ‘feud’

On Sunday, Ferne made her debut on Dancing On Ice. The former TOWIE star, who is paired up with Brendyn Hatfield, scored a respectable 26.5 for her performance to Lily Allen’s Somewhere Only We Know.

However, in the audience, a feud was reportedly taking place, between her mum Gilly and Ferne’s fiancé Lorri Haines.

Lorri and Gilly were sat in the audience, with Ferne’s daughter, Sunday, between them.

However, according to a source, the atmosphere between Lorri and Gilly was “frosty”.

Is there tension between Gilly and Lorri? (Credit: ITV)

Gilly and Lorri ‘feuding’

Speaking to The Sun, the source alleged: “They didn’t seem very close at all. They both spoke to Sunday but barely exchanged a work to each other.

“It was very bizarre, and it was clear there was some tension in the air,” they then claimed.

Perhaps that’s why things appeared strained.

“It’s no secret Ferne and Lorri have had their struggles recently, so perhaps that’s why things appeared strained.”

Late last year, the couple were hit with split rumours. As a result, they took to social media to admit that, like any couple, they have their “arguments”. However, they insisted it was nothing serious and all is well, commenting that they are in a “committed relationship”.

ED! has contacted Ferne’s reps for comment.

Ferne fought back tears on Sunday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Ferne McCann branded ‘fake’

Back on the ice, Ferne was fighting back tears following her performance, gushing over how much she “enjoyed” it.

The threat of tears grew when Stephen Mulhern pointed out that Ferne’s daughter, Sunday, was in the audience.

“I know. I’m trying not to look at her because I think that was making me well up even more,” the 34 year old said.

However, Dancing On Ice viewers weren’t too impressed with Ferne’s waterworks.

“Get a grip,” one fumed on Twitter. “Ferne is so fake,” another fumed.

“Fake McCann is off already with her fake tears,” a third wrote.

However, some fans were kinder. “She deserved higher scores her performance was effortless and so smooth. Well done Ferne, you done your daughter proud,” one fan said.

