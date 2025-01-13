Dancing On Ice fans took a pop at Ferne McCann during last night’s launch show (Sunday, January 12) after she broke down in tears.

Former TOWIE star Ferne was among the first six celebs to take to the ice last night. The remaining six will skate next week.

Ferne and Brendyn danced together last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Ferne McCann in tears

Last night’s Dancing On Ice saw Ferne and her pro-skating partner, Brendyn Hatfield, become the second couple to take to the ice.

Together, they skated to Lily Allen’s Somewhere Only We Know.

I’ve got tiny tears. I’m just so happy.

They managed to pick up a respectable 26.5 points for their first performance. This placed them third in the leaderboard. However, this could all change next week, of course.

After the skate, Ferne was fighting back tears as she gushed over how much she’d enjoyed the performance.

“I feel really emotional,” she said. “I’ve got tiny tears. I’m just so happy. I really enjoyed it. Thank you.”

Stephen Mulhern then pointed out that Ferne’s daughter, Sunday, was in the audience.

“I know. I’m trying not to look at her because I think that was making me well up even more,” Ferne said.

Ferne was slammed by fans (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025 star Ferne fights back tears

However, fans of the show weren’t overly impressed with Ferne’s emotional reaction after her skate.

“Get a grip,” one disgruntled fan tweeted. “Ferne is so fake,” another fumed.

“Over marked, over dramatised,” a third wrote. “Oh no, please not the fake crying,” another moaned.

“Fake McCann is off already with her fake tear,” a fifth tweeted.

Not everyone felt the same, though. One commented: “She deserved higher scores her performance was effortless and so smooth. Well done Ferne, you done your daughter proud.” Another commented: “Ferne is my favourite to win – a beautiful performance last night.”

A third fan said: “I think Ferne will be one to watch!”

Fans slammed the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam amount of adverts shown

Fans of the show were also unhappy with the amount of adverts being shown during the show. Many were of the opinion that there were more adverts being shown than skating!

“Seen more adverts than actual skating,” one fan moaned.

“There are more advert breaks than the actual show itself,” another said.

“More breaks than skating,” a third complained.

Read more: Dancing On Ice presenter exits series after seven years as replacement revealed

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 19 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.