Dancing On Ice flooded with complaints minutes into new series

Dancing on Ice 2025 kicked off last night (Sunday, January 12), and it didn’t take viewers long to start complaining.

Half of the celebs skated last night, with the rest set to take to the ice next weekend.

Dancing On Ice 2025 kicks off

Last night saw the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice launch on ITV.

The first six couples skated yesterday evening. The celebs who took to the ice first were Sam Aston, Ferne McCann, Chelsee Healey, Anton Ferdinand, Michaela Strachan and Chris Taylor.

Springwatch star Michaela scored highest, picking up a score of 30.5 for her performance to Cole Porter’s Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall in Love.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale was Waterloo Road star Chelsee, who managed to pick up just 24 points. She skated to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love.

Dancing On Ice 2025 viewer complaints

However, it wasn’t the performances or the scoring that brought in complaints from fans – it was the amount of adverts shown!

Fans of the show took to Twitter to complain, with many moaning that there were more adverts than skating being shown.

“Seen more adverts than actual skating,” one fan grumbled.

“There are more advert breaks than the actual show itself,” another fumed.

“Adverts followed by a bit of #DancingOnIce,” a third wrote.

“More adverts [eye-roll emoji],” another fan tweeted during the show. “More breaks than skating,” a fifth said.

Fans slam tribute to The Vivienne

During the show, Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern paid tribute to The Vivienne, who died recently.

The Vivienne had been runner-up on the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice. The star was paired up with Colin Grafton that year.

Holly and Stephen took a pause in the show to briefly pay tribute to the drag star.

“Before we move on, like us, many of you will have been saddened by the tragic news of The Vivienne’s passing last weekend,” Holly said.

“Now, they were a huge part of our show, making it all the way to the final in 2023. They’ll be very sorely missed, and our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this time. So sad,” she then said.

“Absolutely,” Stephen said, before introducing the first celeb to take to the ice.

Fans of the show were furious about the tribute.

“Nah Dancing On Ice making out they were doing a tribute to The Vivienne and they say practically nothing they make more tribute that that [explicit] bolero what the [explicit] absolutely abysmal show,” one fan fumed.

“Was that seriously the tribute for The Vivienne they were talking about?? Hoping there’s something else later on in the show because that’s the only reason why I tuned in,” another tweeted.

Last night’s episode also ended with a picture of The Vivienne, with the caption: “In tribute of The Vivienne”.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (January 19) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

