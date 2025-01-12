Dancing on Ice 2025 viewers slam ‘disappointing’ The Vivienne tribute: ‘Not watching now’

Dancing on Ice 2025 viewers were not too impressed with the show’s tribute to The Vivienne.

Drag queen The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, sadly died earlier this month. Police have shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

The Vivienne rose to fame after winning the first UK season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. They subsequently participated in Dancing on Ice in 2023 and became the first drag queen to appear in the show.

And on Sunday (January 12) the new series of Dancing on Ice returned to screens. However, fans shared their complaints over the show’s tribute to The Vivienne.

The Vivienne appeared on the show in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 pays tribute to The Vivienne

On Dancing on Ice, hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern took a moment to pay tribute to The Vivienne.

Holly said: “Before we move on, like us, many of you have been saddened by the tragedy of The Vivienne’s passing last weekend.

“Now, they were a huge part of the show, making it all the way to the final in 2023 and they’ll be very sorely missed.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this sad time. So sad.”

At the end of the episode, a photo of The Vivienne on the show appeared on screen, along with “In tribute of The Vivienne.”

The show’s tribute was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice slammed

However, viewers watching at home slammed Dancing on Ice for their “disappointing” tribute to The Vivienne.

Rushing over to X, plenty thought the show would air clips of The Vivienne, or even get some of the dancers to perform a routine in their memory.

“Nah Dancing On Ice making out they were doing a tribute to The Vivienne and they say practically nothing they make more tribute that that [explicit] bolero what the [explicit] absolutely abysmal show,” said one person.

‘Not watching now’

Someone else added: “Was that seriously the tribute for The Vivienne they were talking about?? Hoping there’s something else later on in the show because that’s the only reason why I tuned in.”

A third fumed: “Is that it for a tribute to The Vivienne a few words why can’t we at least see some dances etc.”

Another said: “Truth be told it’s angered me not watching it now watching sas rogues.”

Dancing on Ice airs Sunday on ITV1.

