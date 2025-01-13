Dancing On Ice 2025 kicked off last night (January 12). But it seems Stephen Mulhern’s behaviour has left fans quite confused.

Stephen made his return to TV for the Dancing on Ice 2025 launch, after taking some time away due to his recent health problems.

The Deal or No Deal presenter, 47, has had a tough time lately following his father’s death. Then he reportedly had a bad reaction after having a few drinks. Emergency services were called, and he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

But throughout last night’s show, he repeatedly told fans the show was “live”, and many were left confused.

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern leaves fans confused

The Dancing On Ice performances are always live, so no viewers were considering anything else as a possibility. However, not all aspects of the show are actually live. A lot of the show features behind-the-scenes elements, which are naturally pre-recorded.

Fans took to X to address their confusion over Stephen’s behaviour.

Are they live? They don’t mention it.

One wrote: “Is Stephen wanging on about being live going to be a thing on Dancing On Ice? It irritates me as a chunk of it isn’t.”

Another joked: “Are they live? They don’t mention it…”

A third penned: “Has something happened between series? I don’t get why they keep pushing the fact that it is live.”

It seems most fans picked up on the weirdness, with another asking: “Have we missed something?”

However, that’s not the only thing that Stephen did last night that annoyed the viewers.

It seemed to be a common opinion that the TV presenter was being very over the top when it came to his comedic moments.

Fans annoyed at Stephen’s behaviour

While Stephen’s jokes and sarcastic humour would usually be what fans love about him, it seems it had the opposite effect last night.

One wrote: “Stephen Mulhern is trying way too hard to be funny. But the only thing is he isn’t funny.”

A viewer commented: “I don’t know what it is, but Stephen has really changed. I used to like him but find him very irritating now.”

Another agreed: “Stephen is just a bit much tonight, isn’t he?”

Others, meanwhile, were thrilled to see Stephen fighting fit and back on their screens. One declared: “Stephen Mulhern, you have been missed!” “So pleased he’s back,” another agreed. “Roll on next week,” said another, “loved tonight’s show!”

Dancing On Ice is on ITV1 every Sunday.

