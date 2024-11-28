Stephen Mulhern has been taken to hospital this week amid an “incredibly tough time” after losing his dad.

The Deal or No Deal presenter, 47, was dining out following an operation this week. However, reports claim he “reacted badly” after having a few drinks.

He was then taken to hospital “as a precaution”.

Stephen Mulhern was recently rushed to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern hospital

A spokesperson for Stephen told Metro: “Stephen has had an incredibly tough time over the past few weeks. His beloved father recently passed away which has hit him hard and has been understandably very stressful.

“In addition he had a procedure which took place yesterday (Wednesday). Following the anaesthetic that was administered, he had a few drinks which made him unwell and he was taken in to hospital as a precaution.”

They added: “He is now back home recovering.”

Meanwhile, a source spoke to The Sun about the incident.

They claimed: “Stephen has been going through an incredibly tough time of late. He is grieving the loss of his dad to whom he was so, so close. He’s also been battling several well-documented health problems, and on Wednesday morning had a procedure requiring a local anaesthetic.

Stephen is now resting at home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He took himself off for a quiet, solo dinner that evening, had a few drinks and just reacted incredibly badly. He’s only human, and his dad’s death has hit him hard.”

They added: “Stephen immediately felt unwell and concerned staff came over, and called 999. Paramedics checked him over and took him to hospital as a precaution. He was also put on the phone to his mum to reassure her that he was OK.”

The insider claimed that Stephen is “so grateful for the care he received, and is mortified that he had such an awful — and public — reaction to the anaesthetic”.

