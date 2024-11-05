Stephen Mulhern halts Deal or No Deal and apologises as player left in tears

In an episode that will go down in Deal Or No Deal history, host Stephen Mulhern brought the game to a temporary standstill last night (November 4).

However, the unplanned interruption wasn’t due to a technical issue or a controversial decision, but to acknowledge an emotional reaction.

Midwife Paisley won big on the episode (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal: Paisley wins big

The episode saw midwife Paisley testing her luck against the banker. With aspirations of taking home a life-altering sum, Paisley’s journey was a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

Her game began on an optimistic note, with the lower-value amounts being eliminated early on. However, the tension escalated after the coveted £100,000 prize was taken off the table.

Despite this blow, Paisley remained undeterred. She bravely rejected the banker’s offers in pursuit of a substantial win. With just five boxes remaining, Paisley faced a tough decision.

But upon receiving an offer of £16,750, she tearfully accepted the deal, excitedly planning to treat her parents to a cruise and getting a congratulatory cuddle from the show’s host.

Paisley gave the tearful audience member a hug (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern declares ‘this is absolutely joyous’

After that, Paisley played on and took out the £75k box. This meant she’d made the right decision in accepting the banker’s deal.

It was at this point that an audience member – visibly moved by Paisley’s story – was brought to tears, prompting Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern to pause the show.

“This is absolutely joyous,” he declared.

Stephen then turned his attention to a tearful Paisley. “Sorry, but can I just say, I’ve never seen this on anyone’s game, and I hope you don’t mind me pointing you out, but this gentleman in the back crying on your behalf. It’s amazing,” he exclaimed.

I’ve never seen this on anyone’s game.

The emotional exchange between an emotional Paisley and the tearful audience member culminated in a hug. However, the moment was interrupted by a call from the banker, prompting Stephen to quip: “Oh no, the banker is not going to be happy.”

The banker jokingly remarked that Paisley was his least favourite contestant.

Wrapping up the episode by opening the remaining boxes, Stephen congratulated Paisley on her win and her wise decision to take the deal.

“Paisley, this gets better and better for you because you’re off on a cruise, making a dream come true for you and your family,” he said.

Before opening her box to reveal £10, Stephen added of the banker’s final offer: “This wouldn’t even buy you a dinghy because your offer at this point would be £3,” he announced as the studio erupted into laughter and applause.

