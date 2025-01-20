Sir Steve Redgrave is hotly tipped to be the next star to face elimination on Dancing On Ice.

The Olympian got off to a shaky start last night (January 19) when he made his debut on the ITV show.

Steve’s skating skills were almost as badly received as his outfit. He took to the ice in a pair of sparkly short shorts that some viewers branded ‘humiliating’.

However, in a further blow for the five-times gold medal winner, he’s tipped to exit the show this coming weekend.

Sir Steve Redgrave isn’t expected to last long in the competition (Credit: ITV)

Next star set for Dancing On Ice elimination ‘revealed’

According to BonusBetCodes, Steve is evens to exit the ITV competition next.

Following closely behind though, with odds of 2/1, is comedian Josh Jones.

Next Sunday, all of the remaining stars will take to the ice to battle it out on Movie Night. However, Ferne McCann is also in danger of the dreaded skate-off. She has odds of 6/1 to exit. Anton Ferdinand is the fourth favourite to leave on Sunday. The former footballer has odds of 8/1 to leave.

Michaela topped the leaderboard with her first skate (Credit: ITV)

Favourite to lift the trophy

At the other end of the scale, the bookies have also exclusively tipped Springwatch star Michaela Strachan as favourite to win. It came after her impressive debut on the first episode of the series.

As a result, Michaela currently sits at the top of the pile with odds of 9/4 to win the series. Mollie Pearce is a close second with odds of 5/2, despite viewers calling out her ‘celebrity’ status and credentials for taking part.

Joint third favourites to win currently are Dan Edgar and Corrie’s Sam Aston. Both have odds of 9/2 to lift the 2025 Dancing On Ice trophy.

Poor old Sir Steve, meanwhile, has odds of 100/1 to win and is the rank outsider to lift the trophy.

Josh was sent to the bottom two for his debut skate (Credit: ITV)

Josh Jones’ future also in doubt

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets told ED!: “Steve Redgrave is the favourite to be next contestant to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice.

“The five-time Olympic gold medalist is evens to be the next to go from the competition, with comedian Josh Jones – who was criticised by judge Oti Mabuse – the second-favourite for elimination at 2/1.

TV show host Michaela Strachan is the 9/4 frontrunner to win.

“In terms of the favourites to go all the way in this year’s edition of Dancing On Ice, TV show host Michaela Strachan is the 9/4 frontrunner to win, with last year’s Traitors runner-up Mollie Pearce following closely behind at 5/2.”

