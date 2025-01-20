Mollie Pearce is one of the 11 famous faces taking part in the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice – but fans of the show have questioned her ‘celebrity’ status.

The Traitors star is a favourite among bookies, with winning odds in her favour this year. Still, some viewers think she doesn’t belong in the competition.

Defying the haters, Mollie went through to next week’s competition alongside her pro partner Colin Grafton after Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey became the first celebrity to go home last night (January 19).

However, she’s facing unfair backlash on the Dancing On Ice hashtag on social media…

Complaints about Dancing On Ice star Mollie Pearce

Mollie is best known for being one of the Faithfuls on The Traitors. She became the runner-up after she was double-crossed by Harry Clark in the second season’s finale.

Prior to her first television appearance, she worked as a disability model. Mollie began her career showcasing her limb difference. But she became known as a model through her photoshoots featuring her stoma bag.

She was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at the age of 11 and underwent surgery when she was 18 to treat the condition. Mollie now lives with a stoma bag she calls Sid, which collects her waste from the small intestine.

However, since she’s competing against the likes of celebrities who are popular actors and comedians, some have complained about Mollie’s star status.

Many took to X to argue that Mollie isn’t a celebrity just because she appeared on one reality show.

Really Mollie from The Traitors on the show? I thought it was for celebrities.

One viewer wrote: “Mollie Pearce contestant off Traitors two years ago even though not winning is now a celebrity. ITV must be running out of volunteers.”

Another said: “Mollie lost in the reality show The Traitors – now she’s one ‘celebrity’.”

Another then commented and said: “I mean, to be fair, Mollie Pearce was good, but she’s as much a celebrity as that one guy who competed on Catchphrase 35 years ago.”

“Really Mollie from The Traitors on the show? I thought it was for celebrities,” another mocked.

‘Leave her alone’

However, there was an outpouring of support for Mollie as well. After watching her ice-skating skills, fans extended their love, rooting for her win.

One fan argued: “Mollie is more a celeb than the TOWIE lot. I said what I said. Leave her alone, the barbs already getting on my nerves!”

Another viewer who followed her on the BBC show, wrote: “We all remember where we were during that moment on The Traitors with Mollie and Harry.”

The model impressed viewers with her performance last night with a score of 29.5 out of 40, despite missing four weeks of training after sustaining a wrist injury.

It remains to be seen if Mollie can skate her way to the top!

Dancing On Ice will air on Sunday (January 26) on ITV1 and ITVX.

