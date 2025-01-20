Dancing On Ice star Sir Steve Redgrave ‘done dirty’ with ‘humiliating’ costume

Dancing on Ice viewers have accused the show of ‘doing Sir Steve Redgrave dirty’ over his debut outfit on the show.

The Olympian, 62, was one of the many famous faces who took to the ice last night (January 19). Along with pro partner Vicky Ogden, the pair performed a routine to the 1973 song Rock The Boat.

But it was Steve’s “humiliating” outfit that got plenty of Dancing On Ice viewers talking online…

Steve got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Steve Redgrave distracts Dancing on Ice viewers

Sir Steve Redgrave – who is the oldest contestant in this year’s series of Dancing On Ice – made his ice rink debut on Sunday (January 19).

For his routine – which bagged a total score of 17.5 out of 40 – Steve and his partner Vicky were dressed in sailor costumes.

And 6ft 5inch tall Steve even rocked a pair of tiny sparkly shorts, teamed with stripy socks and his skates.

Fans were left distracted (Credit: ITV)

Steve ‘done dirty’ on Dancing on Ice

However, Dancing on Ice viewers were left distracted by Steve’s outfit.

Over on X, one person said: “Can they stop this, oh Redgrave is a rower so well put him in a silly sailor suit or any outfit that represents your career it’s pathetic.”

Someone else added: “Done Steve dirty there with that outfit.”

What else did Dancing on Ice fans say?

A third penned: “What on earth did I just witness! How did Steve Redgrave agree to that outfit #dancingonice was that a humiliation ceremony?”

Echoing their thoughts, another proclaimed: “Why did they put those shorts on a Sir!!!!”

A fifth also fumed: “Whoever thought the shorts was a good idea, needs sacking.”

The actress was sent home at the weekend (credit: ITV)

Chelsee left Dancing on Ice

Elsewhere on the show, Chelsee Healey became the first celeb eliminated from the competition.

As there was no skate-off, the judge’s scores were combined with the public votes to find out which celeb was at the bottom of the leaderboard – and therefore booted out of the competition.

Soap star Chelsee was in the bottom two alongside comedian Josh Jones. However, Chelsee received the least amount of public votes, meaning their, albeit brief, time in the competition was over.

