Dancing on Ice 2025 star Ferne McCann has become the latest celeb to get eliminated from the competition.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (January 26) for its Movie Night special – co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Famous faces including Sam Aston, Charlie Brooks and Sir Steve Redgrave all took to the ice to show off their best moves, as they paid tribute to some iconic flicks from over the years.

But for one star, their time in the show was over.

Holly and Stephen were back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 star leaves show

Dancing on Ice was back for another episode on Sunday (January 26).

Celebs like Chris Taylor, Mollie Pearce and Michaela Strachan strapped on their skates to show off their skills.

And judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse were on hand to share their thoughts.

However, Ferne McCann and Charlie Brooks ended up in the bottom two. It was then revealed that Ferne McCann was going home.

Ferne became the latest celeb to leave (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘gutted’

Talking about their exit, Ferne said: “I’m so gutted, I’m really sad.”

Dancing on Ice fans were quick to react to their exit. On X, one person said: “What a terrible result. She was my favourite.”

Someone else also added: “Gutted for you, Ferne. There was someone else who should have been eliminated before you tbh.”

A third then penned: “What the actual [explicit]. Ferne deserved to be in that final. This is why this show is [explicit] because all the good ones go home.”

Josh quits Dancing on Ice 2025

Elsewhere in the show, it was announced that 2025 star Josh Jones had to withdrawn from the competition.

Just hours before the show went live, Josh’s exit news was confirmed on social media. A statement read: “Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

“Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well in his recovery.”

Dancing on Ice continues every Sunday on ITV1.

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby ‘more open and jokes more’ since Stephen Mulhern joined show

Are you happy with who went home? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.