Dancing on Ice 2025 star Josh Jones has been forced to pull out of the show, following an injury.

The comedian was one of many famous faces appearing in this year’s series of the ITV show.

However, just hours before the live show on Sunday (January 26), it’s been announced that Josh has been forced to quit.

Josh has been forced to withdraw (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 star Josh Jones quits show

On Dancing on Ice, Josh was partnered with Tippy Packard. The pair ended up in the bottom two last week but survived the first elimination of the series. Instead, actress Chelsee Healey was sent home.

However, it has now been confirmed that Josh and Tippy have had to withdraw from the show.

The news of their exit was shared by Dancing On Ice’s social media accounts. A statement read: “Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

“Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well in his recovery.”

Dancing on Ice fans ‘sad’ over Josh’s exit

The news of Josh’s Dancing on Ice exit left fans gutted, with plenty sharing their well-wishes for him in the comments section.

One person said: “Aww that’s a shame. I hope he recovers.” Someone else added: “Oh that’s so sad. He did so well last week and had improved so much. Hope he’s better soon.”

A third person wrote: “So sorry to hear about Josh wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Fans were sad about Josh’s exit (Credit: YouTube)

Josh on Dancing on Ice

Back in October, Josh spoke about his stint on Dancing on Ice, admitting he had “no skating experience” at all.

He told Gaydio: “I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn’t very good. I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren’t together now.

“My dancing isn’t great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun.”

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday (January 26) at 6:25pm on ITV1.

