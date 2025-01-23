Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby ‘more open and jokes more’ since Stephen Mulhern joined show

Professional Dancing On Ice skater Andy Buchanan has revealed that Holly Willoughby has changed since Stephen Mulhern became her co-host.

Stephen joined the Dancing On Ice family last year after Phillip Schofield left the show. The 62-year-old presenter had previously hosted the skating competition alongside Holly since its launch in 2006. That said, following an “unwise” affair that caused a media frenzy, he decided to leave ITV altogether.

However, according to Andy, the switch-up has altered the dynamic behind the scenes for the better when it comes to Holly.

Stephen replaced Phillip Schofield as Holly’s co-host (Credit: ITV)

Andy Buchanan has ‘got to know’ Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby ‘way more’

While talking to the Mirror, Andy revealed he has “got to know Holly way more” since Stephen joined the show.

He said: “He just opened that door. He’s hilarious. He jokes around, chats to everyone – and now I think she jokes more, she’s more open, she chats to us more. To be honest, it wasn’t like that before Stephen came.”

He just opened that door. He’s hilarious. He jokes around, chats to everyone – and now I think she jokes more.

Andy added that Stephen “was the greatest addition to the show”.

Andy and Chelsee were the first contestants voted off (Credit: ITV)

Andy on Chelsee’s exit

In other DOI news, Andy returned to the show this year to compete alongside former Waterloo Road actor Chelsee Healey. In a surprise first elimination, the pair found themselves voted off first last Sunday (January 19).

While the results are out of his hands, Andy admitted he was “gutted” to be voted out so early in the competition.

“Chelsee didn’t deserve to go out. She was just finding her feet. Our second routine, everything the judges critiqued us on she’d fixed, it was brilliant. It was a shame,” he said.

Referring to the Hollyoaks star as “the loveliest person”, Andy said that Chelsea was the “most real celebrity I’ve skated with”.

After welcoming her baby, Cookie, just over a year ago, the pro skater admitted it was a struggle to juggle family life with the show.

“When you have kids, you’re in the bubble, but then you have to leave the bubble. I’ve had partners where that’s their focus, they’re fully immersed. It’s exhausting when you have children, too. She’s such a good mum. We’ve already decided that she’s going to take me to a Man United game. I’ve never been to a football match in the UK so yeah I’m excited,” he continued.

Read more: Next star to leave Dancing On Ice ‘revealed’ as bookies weigh in after first elimination

Dancing On Ice is on Sundays at 6.30pm.

Are you watching Dancing On Ice this year? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.