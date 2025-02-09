Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 9) saw Holly Willoughby wow viewers with yet another stunning dress.

The 43-year-old – whose birthday is tomorrow (Monday, February 10) – hosted tonight’s show alongside Stephen Mulhern. Tonight will also see the dreaded skate-off return…

Holly’s dress wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the celebs take to the ice for the fourth time this series.

This week’s edition saw the skate-off return. In the last few weeks, the judges’ scores have been combined with the audience votes to decide who is to be eliminated.

Anton Ferdinand was first up tonight, picking up a whopping 34 points – matching his points tally from last week.

Chris Taylor and his new skating partner, Robin Johnstone, also impressed, picking up 32 points for their performance.

Michaela Strachan picked up the highest score of the series, racking up a score of 35.5 for her performance to Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Dancing On Ice fans gush over Holly Willoughby’s outfit

It wasn’t just the performances that got viewers talking tonight. Holly’s outfit was getting quite a bit of attention on social media this evening.

The star was wearing a long, beautiful, sequinned golden dress that certainly caught the eye.

On Instagram, the telly star revealed that the dress was from the fashion brand Hua Le Duc Anh.

Fans went wild for it on social media.

“That is a gorgeous dress and colour on Holly,” one fan tweeted.

Holly, you look really quite phenomenal.

“You look beautiful Holly. Gorgeous dress,” another fan commented on Holly’s Instagram.

“Absolutely stunning xxx,” another wrote.

“Another stunning look, Holly [heart eyes emoji] Loving the sparkle,” a third said.

“Wow Holly, you look really quite phenomenal. What a gorgeous dress made for you,” another gushed.

Torvill and Dean will be performing for the final time this series (Credit: ITV)

Holly ’emotional’ over Torvill and Dean’s final performance

This series will see Torvill and Dean perform on the ice for the final time. The iconic duo are set to hang up their skates this year following the conclusion of their final tour.

Speaking to ITV recently, Holly said that she doesn’t want to believe it’ll be the final time watching the couple on the ice.

“There is something magical that happens as soon as they step onto the ice so I really don’t want to believe it, I want to see them skate forever and ever,” she said.

“I think it’s going to be really emotional for everyone, especially them, but I’ve still got until that episode to convince them not to retire because I just don’t think we’re all ready for that,” she then added.

Read more: Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo left ‘really scared’ after finding worrying lump

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (February 13) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Holly’s dress? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.