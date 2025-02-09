Dancing On Ice star Holly Willoughby has admitted that she’s feeling “emotional” ahead of Torvill and Dean‘s final live performance on the show.

The pro ice dancers’ are set to skate live for the last time on the show after decades of performing together.

Torvill and Dean have been performing together for decades (Credit: ITV)

Torvill and Dean’s final performance on Dancing On Ice

This year’s Dancing On Ice will be the final time that Jayne and Christopher skate together on the show.

The pro ice dancers won gold together at the 1984 Winter Olympics for their now iconic Bolero performance.

Now, 41 years later, they’re embarking on their final tour together.

Speaking to The Sun, Chris spoke about why they’re hanging up their skating shoes.

“This will be our last live skate on here on Dancing On Ice because we’re doing our final tour this year. So once we’ve finished our last skate on the tour we won’t be performing again,” he said.

“We’ve been doing it a long time and people our age shouldn’t be doing it now, so we’re just happy that we can still do it,” he then added.

Holly spoke highly of the judges (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby emotional over Torvill and Dean’s final performance

Now, in an interview with ITV, Holly has admitted that she’s not ready to believe it’ll be the judges’ final performances.

“There is something magical that happens as soon as they step onto the ice so I really don’t want to believe it, I want to see them skate forever and ever,” she said.

I really don’t want to believe it.

“I think it’s going to be really emotional for everyone, especially them, but I’ve still got until that episode to convince them not to retire because I just don’t think we’re all ready for that,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Pro skater Eric Radford pulls out of show with injury

In other Dancing On Ice-related news, Eric Radford has been forced out of this weekend’s show thanks to an injury.

The American skater has been paired up with Charlie Brooks in this series.

However, following his injury, Charlie will now be skating with Brendyn Hatfield.

The Dancing On Ice Instagram page wished Eric a “speedy recovery”.

It is the fourth series injury sustained by celebs and their pro skating partners this series so far.

Before the series, it was announced that Dame Sarah Storey was forced to pull out after picking up an injury.

Comedian Josh Jones was forced off the show in week two after hurting himself.

Vanessa Bauer also announced that she could no longer compete in this series after tearing a ligament.

Read more: Charlie Brooks ‘splits from boyfriend’ as Dancing On Ice ‘curse’ strikes again

Dancing On Ice continues tonight (Sunday, February 9) from 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will you miss Torvill and Dean’s performances? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.