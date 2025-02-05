EastEnders star Charlie Brooks is single, months after confirming her romance with her TV producer boyfriend.

The 43-year-old EastEnders actress is currently taking part in the latest series of Dancing On Ice, and sadly appears to have fallen victim to the show’s infamous ‘curse’.

Over the weekend (Sunday 2), Charlie secured her spot on next week’s show. However, it seems the star has been skating on thin ice in her private life…

Charlie appeared to go Instagram official with James back in December (Credit: Splash News)

Charlie Brooks ‘splits from boyfriend’

Even though Charlie never officially confirmed her relationship status, she did appear to soft launch her romance with James Fuller at the end of last year.

In December 2024, the Dancing On Ice star posted a cosy picture with her rumoured boyfriend, alongside the highlights of her year.

However, less than two months after she hinted at the new romance, he has now revealed they aren’t an item any more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Brooks (@charlie_brooks_xx)

‘Amicable ex-girlfriend’

On Tuesday (January 4), Charlie posted a video with pro skating partner Eric Radford taken from Sunday night’s show. In the comments, James is seen addressing the star as his “ex-girlfriend”.

Most thoughtful, wonderful, amicable ex-girlfriend and current best friend that a boy could wish for.

James wrote: “Damn you guys are elegant, graceful and gorgeous! It’s a 10 for me! Can’t wait to see you skate again this Sunday.”

He then added: “Charlie Brooks you are easily the coolest, most thoughtful, wonderful, amicable ex-girlfriend and current best friend that a boy could wish for.”

He continued: “So glad to be on this journey with you. You got this girl! So, so proud of you that words do no justice.

“Looking forward to a game of Rummikub with you after you have won this show and before you start Chitty!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Dancing On Ice star has a daughter

While James publicly supported his ex, Charlie’s fans are also rooting for her to win Dancing On Ice. The EastEnders star’s performance to Adele’s track, Someone Like You, was so powerful that it left her daughter, Kiki, in tears.

Charlie shares her 20-year-old daughter with her ex-partner, Tony Truman. They were engaged but called it quits on their relationship in 2007.

She was then in a relationship with Ben Hollington for six years, before they broke up in 2018.

James was Charlie’s first boyfriend after splitting from Ben. Despite ending their brief romance, the couple appears to remain friends.

