EastEnders star Charlie Brooks addresses potential soap return amid Dancing on Ice appearance: ‘Biding my time’

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has hinted at a return to the soap as Janine Butcher following her debut on this year’s Dancing On Ice competition. The actress has played villainous Janine on and off over the years – first appearing on the soap in 1999.

Her most recent stint ended with Janine behind bars as she was caught out for trying to frame Linda Carter for a horrific car crash. In explosive scenes which aired over Christmas 2022, Janine’s crimes were exposed – leaving Mick lost at sea and Janine facing jail time.

The actress made her debut on Dancing On Ice last night (Sunday, January 12) – but fans are already questioning what comes next. Will Charlie Brooks be returning to EastEnders anytime soon?

Charlie Brooks addresses EastEnders return for Janine

Speaking to The Mirror, Charlie revealed her plans for the rest of the year.

“I’m going straight back into Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for a while, and then I probably need a little bit of time off,” said the Charlie, referencing the stage play – where she plays another iconic villain in The Childcatcher.

However, she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Janine’s return to EastEnders. “And then we’re in talks about another theatre project at the moment, so I don’t know yet. I’m biding my time. So who knows,” she added.

Will Janine return for the soap’s 40th?

EastEnders fans beg for Janine to return ahead of 40th anniversary

Recent weeks have seen a chorus of voices begging for the iconic Janine to return. This coincides with the soap’s 40th anniversary this year. And with many faces from the soap’s past either confirmed or having returned already (including the likes of Nigel and Mickey – with Grant Mitchell on the way too) many think it wouldn’t be complete without our Janine.

And, with nasty Nish Panesar having left the soap recently, Walford is missing a good villain.

“Nish definitely goes down in the book of best villain in Eastenders. Up there with the likes of Janine, Michael Moon, Nick Cotton, Jonny Alan and Den,” one fan wrote on EastEnders in the wake of his death.

“Begging for a Janine or Shirley return!” wrote another.

