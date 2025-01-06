EastEnders: Janine Butcher must return to soap two years after exit, fans beg

Fans of EastEnders have begged for a return from Janine Butcher, two years after her exit from the soap. This comes as nasty Nish Panesar’s reign of terror finally came to an end last week, with Nish dying while terrorising ex-wife Suki on her wedding day.

With Nish dead, this leaves room for a villain on the soap – and many are hoping that it could be the iconic Janine.

Exit Nish, enter Janine? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans begging for Janine to return ahead of 40th

Writing on social media in the aftermath of Nish’s death, one soap fan shared their list of characters they’d like to see return for its 40th anniversary. This included names such as Fatboy, Ricky Butcher, Sean Slater and binman Gus… and, of course, the villainous Janine, as played by Charlie Brooks.

“Nish definitely goes down in the book of beat villain in Eastenders. Up there with the likes of Janine, Michael Moon, Nick Cotton, Jonny Alan and Den,” wrote another fan.

Others even had a storyline in mind for Janine.

“If Janine ever comes back to EastEnders I want Barry and Natalie’s son jack Evans to come looking for revenge. It would be even greater if Lucy Speed came back with him. To be honest I’m a bit surprised Natalie and Jack didn’t return for Pat’s funeral in 2012,” said another.

“Begging for a Janine or Shirley return! Or even a Shirley Benson return in fact,” a third wrote, earlier this year.

Janine is in prison following the events of Christmas 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Is Janine coming back to EastEnders?

Janine left the soap during Christmas 2022 – after framing Linda for a car crash she, in fact, caused. As the truth was revealed on Christmas Day, a frantic car chase ensured – leaving Mick lost at sea, and Linda distraught.

In March 2023, Janine was sentenced to five years in prison, after pleading guilty to her crimes. Her return seems unlikely so soon after being sentenced, but stranger things have happened in soapland…

