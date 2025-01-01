EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks has a new boyfriend it seems, years after splitting from her ex, reports claim.

The winner of I’m A Celebrity hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating, but the cosy picture with her new man didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Aside from her romantic life, Charlie is also gearing up for her Dancing On Ice stint in 2025. So, who is her supposed boyfriend and what does he do? Read on to know more…

‘Most important years’ of Charlie’s life were when she was single (Credit: Splash News)

Charlie Brooks is seen with her ‘boyfriend’

If reports are to be believed, the 43-year-old actress has found love again. Her personal life has gathered a lot of attention after she shared a snap with James Fuller on December 20, 2024.

The adorable picture shows the couple cosied up and it was reportedly taken during a walk in London. The rest of the photos appear to be highlights from her past year – shots from the sets of her show, with her pooches, loved ones and more.

She captioned the images: “Shooting, skating and puppy love.” The actress also tagged James in their selfie, so fans were quick to snoop into his Instagram account.

James is a TV producer with experience working on high-profile adverts, including Coca-Cola, Dior and Fendi. The Daily Mail claims the pair appear to have started dating last year.

In another picture, Charlie and James were seen posing for a mirror selfie as the producer wrapped a caring arm around the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Brooks (@charlie_brooks_xx)

Charlie was single for six years

James also appears to be Charlie’s first public boyfriend since she split from Ben Hollington in 2018. They were together for six years before calling it quits on their relationship.

The EastEnders star has a 20-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with Tony Truman. They were engaged but split in 2007. The duo continues to remain close friends.

Charlie stayed single for a long time and didn’t regret her decision not to date. Reflecting on her single years, she told Closer in 2021: “I’ve been single for pretty much four years and, hand on heart, they have been the most important four years of my life.”

She added: ” It’s easy to forget who we truly are. We get so caught up in people’s idea of us, and it’s ingrained that that’s who we are forever – but it’s not true.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: EastEnders star Charlie Brooks makes heartbreaking confession about having ‘difficult relationship with her body’

So how do you think Charlie will do on Dancing On Ice? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.