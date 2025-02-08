Another Dancing On Ice star has been forced to pull out of the show following an injury.

Eric Radford won’t skate with Charlie Brooks this week, it’s been revealed. It’s the fourth serious injury to hit the 2025 season of the show.

Vanessa Bauer was forced to quit the series last week due to injury. Before that, contestant Josh Jones revealed he was leaving due to an injury. Dame Sarah Storey was ruled out due to injury before the live shows even started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Another Dancing On Ice star hit by injury

ITV released a statement and said: “Unfortunately Eric Radford has sustained an injury during rehearsals. Following medical advice, he will not be able to skate with Charlie Brooks this week.”

The statement then revealed who Charlie would be skating with on Sunday night (February 9).

“Brendyn Hatfield will skate with Charlie. We wish Eric a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the ice next week.”

Posting to his Stories, Eric reshared the post and said: “Thank you for all the support. Will hopefully be back next week.”

Eric will sit this week out in the hope of recovering (Credit: Instagram)

‘I wouldn’t want it to end like this’

Speaking to The Mirror, Charlie added: “Eric had an injury in his back and then his quad wasn’t firing properly so he’s having to have an MRI and has been told he has to have this week off the ice, which is so gutting. It’s such a shame, he’s my number one and I will be lost without him.”

I have just loved every moment with him. I wouldn’t want it to end like this for us.

She then added: “But I’m trying to flip it and think that it will be exciting to be able to skate with someone else, and Brendyn is wicked so it will be nice to get to know him a little bit. But I’ll be skating for Eric this weekend, 100%, I want to do him proud.

“I just hope that this won’t mean me and Eric never dance again, it feels so dramatic, but I have just loved every moment with him. I wouldn’t want it to end like this for us.”

Eric won’t be skating with Charlie this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Fans react

Dancing On Ice fans have shared their concerns following the news.

“Never known a series to have so many injuries,” said one.

“The series in 2021 had half the season drop out due to Covid but the injuries this year are crazy,” said a second. A third then added: “There’s so many injuries this year OMG.”

Another commented: “What is happening?!” “Lots of injuries this year, hope all are okay,” said another.

“Everyone seems to be injured in this series,” another concerned viewer said. “Oh no -I’ve never known so many injuries in a season of the show!” another added.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star splits from boyfriend as show curse strikes

So will you be watching Dancing On Ice this Sunday? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.