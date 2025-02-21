Holly Willoughby ‘to make Dancing On Ice U-turn’ amid claims she’s preparing to quit show

Holly Willoughby’s days on Dancing On Ice could be numbered amid claims that she’s planning to quit the ITV show.

The 44 year old’s career in TV has gone through major changes in the past couple of years. However, she continued to present ITV’s ice-skating competition after quitting This Morning.

Now, sources claim Holly plans to leave Dancing On Ice in the hopes of “more freedom” when it comes to her career.

Holly Willoughby ‘plans to quit’ Dancing On Ice

The TV presenter has been with Dancing On Ice since it started. First, she hosted alongside Phillip Schofield. Now, she’s on screen with Sephen Mulhern.

And, while Holly hasn’t spoken about leaving the show for good, sources claim she’s planning to move on.

It’s quite a commitment.

An insider alleged to Heat World: “Holly has been thinking about her future. Considering the success she’s having with Bear Hunt and the response to her new boot collection, as well as her general new style and attitude, Holly feels like she’s finally shed that girl-next-door image and she wants to capitalise on that.”

The source added: “She loves Dancing On Ice and it’s been a joy to work with Stephen again. But it’s not hitting the heights it used to. And it’s quite a commitment to work every Sunday for over three months.”

‘She’s not scared of anything’

Holly is currently the face of the Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt, with reports today suggestion series two could be in the pipeline.

The insider continued: “Holly has enjoyed having more freedom and feels she will have even more if she quits Dancing On Ice. It would be a very hard and emotional decision to walk away, but she’s not scared of anything – she just wants to do what’s best for her.”

For now, Holly appears to be enjoying her role on Dancing On Ice, gathering a lot of attention for stunning outfits week after week.

