Dancing On Ice fans seriously distracted by Stephen Mulhern’s outfit as Holly Willoughby declares ‘I can barely look at you’

Dancing On Ice fans didn’t know where to look thanks to what Stephen Mulhern was wearing – and even Holly Willoughby had something to say about it.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (February 16) – co-hosted by Holly and Stephen.

Famous faces including Sam Aston, Charlie Brooks and Dan Edgar all took to the ice to show off their best moves, decked out in the finest 1980s-inspired gear.

And it’s fair to say Stephen got plenty of people talking after they laid their eyes on his outfit…

Stephen definitely got the 1980s memo (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Dancing on Ice

Opening Dancing On Ice on Sunday (February 16) Stephen got into the 1980s spirit – rocking a very 1980s-inspired hairstyle and light blue suit.

He teamed the look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a flamboyant patterned shirt.

Holly meanwhile, rocked a floor-length ball gown that boasted a thigh-high split. The fancy frock was adorned with colourful gems.

Holly had a lot to say about his outfit (Credit: ITV)

Holly ‘could barely look’ at Stephen

It didn’t take Holly long to address Stephen’s bold fashion choice on Dancing On Ice.

“Right, we’re going to have to do this early because I can barely look at you! Can you just talk me through what’s going on here?” she told him.

Stephen replied: “I will talk you through it actually, yes. I phoned you on Wednesday, we said we were going to do 1980s on Sunday. You look incredible.”

Holly then quipped: “You look like you’ve fully committed! Help us all,” as the audience laughed along.

Posting on his socials, Stephen quipped: “It’s 80s Week, so I set out to be George Michael… but somehow ended up as Noel Edmonds!”

Some fans were not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice fans react to Stephen’s outfit

And it wasn’t just Holly that had something to say about Stephen’s costume.

On X, one person wrote: “What does Stephen look like….” Someone else declared: “Stephen needs to remove the wig now.”

A third chimed in: “OMG What is Stephen wearing?”

Another Dancing on Ice viewer said: “80s night …. Stephen is certainly dressed for the occasion.”

“You look like Richard and Judy’s missing love child!” said another. “Can’t stop laughing! Bizarrely – actually suits him!!” said another.

Who left Dancing On Ice?

Elsewhere in the episode, it was EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and Anton Ferdinand who ended up in the dreaded dance-off.

Following their routines on the ice, all the judges decided to save Anton, meaning Charlie, and pro partner Eric Radford, were heading home.

Talking about their departure from the show, Charlie hosts Holly and Stephen: “I’ve had the most amazing time. The right person went home, I’m starting to feel slightly out of my depth, and I’ve just loved every second.”

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

