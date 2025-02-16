Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern handed warning ahead of tonight’s show

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern has been handed a warning by a former star of the show.

Stephen, 47, has been hosting the show alongside Holly Willoughby since last year. However, a former star wants him to “tone it down”.

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern needs to ‘tone it down’

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betway Casino, former Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole spoke about this year’s show. He also shared his thoughts on the hosts, Holly and Stephen.

When asked if he thinks Holly and Stephen are doing a “good job”, he said: “It works.

I want there to be a little more sophistication from him.

“During my time on the show, Phillip Schofield was off for a week and Stephen stepped in and I thought he was brilliant that night.

“But I want there to be a little more sophistication from him,” he warned. “Holly is very sophisticated, but Stephen could potentially tone it down as he’s always mucking around.

“I love his comedy and he has a great way of connecting with people live in the studio, but that is often missed on the telly,” he then added.

Brendan on ‘dangerous’ Dancing On Ice

As well as the judges, Brendan was also asked about all the injuries on the show this year.

So far, there have been four major injuries. Dame Sarah Storey was forced to pull out of the show before it even began after getting injured in training.

Josh Jones was forced to withdraw from the competition in week two, and Vanessa Bauer’s time on the show was cut short after she tore a ligament.

Last week, Eric Radford was forced to miss the show due to injury.

When asked whether ITV should step in and make changes to protect stars, Brendan said: “There’s nothing they can do, it is what it is. That’s the beauty of skating and probably what makes it so popular.

“If people knew how dangerous it actually was, they’d be shocked. It is ridiculous. On my first training day, I fell and concussed myself. It’s vicious,” he then added.

Brendan’s next moves

Brendan was then asked what his plans are – and revealed whether he will be returning to TV any time soon.

“There’s nothing in the diary for TV but I will be in the theatre this year, and I will be back on the pantomime boards at the end of the year in Darlington,” he said.

“It would be nice to do more TV. You can’t be on TV every day, people would get sick of you, but it would be lovely to do something soon as it’s been a while since my last big TV show,” he then added.

