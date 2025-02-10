Dancing On Ice judge Jayne Torvill cruelly trolled over her dress: ‘She looked so uncomfortable’

Dancing On Ice legend Jayne Torvill was cruelly trolled after her appearance on Sunday night’s show (February 9)

The 67-year-old former pro skater is one of the head judges on the ITV show. She sits alongside Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and skating partner Christopher Dean.

Although show host Holly Willoughby is often scrutinised for her outfits, last night viewers took aim at Jayne. The comments came after they claimed to have seen her looking “uncomfortable” during the show’s introduction.

Jayne Torvill looked ‘uncomfortable’ as Dancing On Ice kicked off, viewers said (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice judge Jayne Torvill ‘didn’t look happy’

Week five of Dancing On Ice had fans on the edge of their seats with its first-ever skate-off this season. Chris Taylor sadly became the next celebrity to go home.

Aside from the surprise dance-off, Jayne’s silver and white dress became the other most-talked-about topic from the episode.

The pro skater stunned in a long silver gown by designer Eliza Jane Howell paired with jewellery by Piccadilly Vaults. The dress came with matching metallic embroidery, highlighting her purple nail paint.

While Jayne said she enjoyed wearing the “beautiful gown”, some argued that she looked “uncomfortable” wearing it.

A few pointed out that the judge couldn’t take her hands off of her dress during the introduction as she kept adjusting it.

One viewer said: “Jayne didn’t look very happy during that welcome.” Another fan asked the pro skater: “Jane what are you wearing?”

Another viewer chimed in to say: “Good gracious – who the hell out poor Jayne Torvill in that dress? She looked so uncomfortable in the intro.”

“Jayne dressed like my 120-year-old granny,” said another cruelly. “Another added: “WTF has Jayne got on? What a mess,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayne Torvill (@jaynetorvill_official)

Fans love Jayne’s outfit

However, over on Instagram Jayne shared a picture of herself and Chris and thanked the designer of her “beautiful” gown.

Many of her followers rushed to shower her with compliments.

One said: “You look absolutely gorgeous, Jayne.” “Love this dress,” said another.

A third fan wrote: “Oh, you and Chris look amazing and beautiful again. And again, thank you for sharing all these fantastic photos.”

“Looking amazing as always,” another commented. “Looking fab,” said another, adding the red love heart emoji.

