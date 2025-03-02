Dancing on Ice’s Holly Willoughby had fans piling the compliments high thanks to her latest look for the show.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (March 2) for its semi-final – co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Famous faces including Sam Aston and Dan Edgar all took to the ice to show off their best moves.

However, fans couldn’t help but gush after seeing what Holly was wearing for the latest instalment.

Holly wowed in a red dress (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on Dancing on Ice

Holly certainly is no stranger to getting people talking thanks to her jaw-dropping Dancing on Ice gowns. Last month, she wowed in long, beautiful, sequinned golden dress that certainly caught the eye.

And during Sunday’s episode (March 2) of Dancing on Ice episode, Holly was back at it. She looked incredible, rocking a red strapless gown.

The TV star teamed the red dress with bright red lip and wore her blonde locks in her usually choppy style.

Stephen meanwhile looked totally dapper, wearing a snazzy black suit and finished off with a bow tie.

Holly’s outfit got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice fans swoon over Holly’s dress

And it’s fair to say Dancing on Ice fans had a lot to say about Holly’s semi-final frock. In the comments section of an Instagram post of Holly, one person said: “O.M.G.. yet again you’ve gone and topped last week. Stunning.”

Someone else added: “Looking sensational as always Holly.”

A third also chimed in: “Beautiful lady in red you look stunning Holly. Have a great show.”

Holly Willoughby news

It comes after sources claim Holly plans to leave Dancing On Ice in the hopes of “more freedom” when it comes to her career.

The TV presenter has been with Dancing On Ice since it started. First, she hosted alongside Phillip Schofield. Now, she’s on-screen with Stephen Mulhern.

And, while Holly hasn’t spoken about leaving the show for good, sources claim she’s planning to move on.

ED! contacted Holly’s reps at the time for comment.

