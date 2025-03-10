Dancing On Ice future ‘hangs in the balance’ over fears ITV bosses could axe show ‘within days’

In latest Dancing On Ice news, the ITV series looks set to be put on ice following reports bosses could axe the skating show ‘within days’.

According to The Sun, Sunday (March 9) night’s final won by Corrie star Sam Aston could be the last time it appears on screens.

The tabloid claims production staff believe the reality show, co-hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, is “over”.

And now, responding to ED!, ITV have not ruled out a decision on DOI’s future leading to disappointment for fans.

Dancing On Ice latest news: Will it return to ITV?

It was previously reported ITV insiders reckoned DOI is “likely to be dropped” due to dwindling viewing figures.

A source was said to have told the Mirror there haven’t been enough fans watching to “justify the cost”.

An anonymous insider is also said to have indicated to The Sun the series is “costly to produce” and may need another revamp, having previously been rested between 2014 and 2018.

Furthermore, imminent DOI production meetings could decide the show’s fate.

‘Not holding out much hope’

A source said: “The staffers on Dancing On Ice are saying the show is over and claim they’ve been told as much.”

Despite DOI being a “mainstay”, they went on: “There’s no denying, though, that the format has become tired and they’re not getting the big names they once did. Changes are needed and it’s likely it’ll be rested and given a new lease of life.”

Furthermore, they added: “The show’s future hinges on the meetings that follow last night’s finale. Dancing On Ice is an expensive production and there are questions over whether ITV is getting bang for its buck. Staff working on it aren’t holding out much hope.”

‘No decision has been made’

ED! approached ITV for comment on The Sun’s claims.

And a ITV spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of DOI taking break from screens as they responded: “The Dancing On Ice team has been fully concentrating on the much anticipated series finale last night and therefore no decision has been made.”

How fans have reacted

On social media, fans pleaded for Dancing On Ice to be back in the same, familiar slot on ITV in 2026.

“Is there another series coming out next year?” one Instagram follower begged.

A second remarked: “Hope it’s back next year.”

“You better be back next year,” warned another.

Meanwhile, another fan was concerned by Holly’s choice of farewell as she and Stephen signed off. “She said ‘see you next time,’ not ‘next year’,” they wrote, adding a sad emoji to their words.

