Holly Willoughby has often tried to remain private about her life with her husband, Dan Baldwin. But in 2009, she revealed some intimate details about their personal life.

With reports that the TV presenter is stepping down from some of her jobs in ITV, attention has once again been focussed on Holly and her personal life.

And now, previous comments that she has made about her sex life with her husband have resurfaced.

Holly’s resurfaced comments about her sex life are wild (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby’s bedroom antics with husband Dan Baldwin

The 44-year-old presenter married Dan in 2007. And it seems they like to keep things interesting in the bedroom with saucy games and raunchy costumes.

Holly previously shared a rule they have made for their sex life… and it’s unexpected.

Speaking to the Daily Star in 2009, Holly admitted: “I love wearing new shoes during sex. And not just because it’s kinky.”

However, one thing she wanted to make clear was that feet weren’t a fetish for her. But instead she just found it was a good way to break her new shoes in.

She continued: “I’m not a foot fetishist or anything. I do enjoy saucy games with my hubby. But I have found the best way to break in new shoes is to wear them during sex.

“It has sort of become a rule whenever I get a new pair of shoes. I always wear them to the bedroom during sex before I take them outside.”

This isn’t the only insight Holly has given to her and Dan’s sex life, as she also revealed what she likes to wear on their more raunchy date nights.

Holly and her husband appear to have ‘kinky’ sex life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What else has Holly said about her and Dan’s life?

She took to Instagram previously, writing: “For a hot date night, I would wear a coat with nothing on underneath.”

On an explicit episode of Celebrity Juice, where Holly was a team captain from 2008 until 2020, she also admitted that she “loves making babies”.

The resurfaced comments regarding Holly Willoughby’s sex life with husband Dan comes as she is tipped to have numerous huge deals headed her way.

Following Holly’s This Morning exit in 2023, the presenter has gone on to host the Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt, which seems to have gone down well with fans. And reports suggest Netflix may be eyeing her for other huge roles.

