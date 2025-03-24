Holly Willoughby ‘concerned’ over new Channel 5 doc about Gavin Plumb’s kidnap and murder plot

Holly Willoughby is reportedly concerned by a new documentary that will detail Gavin Plumb’s plan to kidnap and murder her.

TV star Holly, 44, was the target of a sinister plot from Gavin, 37, in 2023. The ordeal caused her to quit This Morning after 14 years and take a step back from the spotlight.

In July 2024, the former security guard – from Harlow, Essex – was given a life sentence for planning to kidnap and murder mum-of-three Holly.

And now, ahead of a new Channel 5 documentary, Stalking Holly Willoughby, airing – it has been claimed that Holly is clashing with the broadcaster.

Holly is reportedly not happy with the upcoming doc (Credit: ITV)

Channel 5 doc to air about Holly Willoughby and Gavin Plumb

Channel 5’s documentary Stalking Holly Willoughby will chronicle and examine the sickening plot conjured up by Gavin Plumb.

Holly is not involved in the new documentary. But it’s been claimed that she is ‘concerned’ about it as it will “bring back a lot of the horrendous memories”.

However, despite this, the producers are said to be “ploughing ahead in making it regardless”. It’s claimed they think it will be a “ratings hit”.

A new doc will examine Gavin’s sick plot (Credit: Essex Police)

‘It’s an awkward move’

“She declined to be interviewed by producers about the ordeal. And her reps informed Channel 5 she wasn’t technically stalked so their title is incorrect,” an insider alleged to The Sun.

The source added to the publication: “There is also concern that the events will be sensationally dramatised for effect. It’s an awkward move, as it’s not their story to tell.

“It will bring back a lot of the horrendous memories for entertainment purposes when she’s just trying to move on with her life.”

Holly’s representatives declined to comment when contacted by ED!.

Gavin was sent to prison for life with a minimum of 16 years (Credit: ITV)

Gavin Plumb jailed over Holly Willoughby kidnap plot last year

At Chelmsford Crown Court last year, the court heard how obsessed Gavin was said to have created a “detailed plan”. This included a “kidnap and restraint kit” for Holly.

Vile internet searches allegedly made by Plumb – including ones about rape – were also shared with the court.

Plumb insisted his alleged plot – which involved recruiting a man from the States to help him – was nothing more than a “fantasy”. He was then reminded by prosecutor Alison Morgan KC that Holly is a “real person”.

He was later jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years after being unanimously convicted of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap.

