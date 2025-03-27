Where it all went wrong for axed Dancing On Ice – Phillip Schofield leaving; Stephen’s chemistry lacking; unknown ‘celebs’

After Dancing On Ice was sensationally axed by ITV last night (March 26), where did it all go wrong for the self-proclaimed “greatest show on ice”?

The last series of the show – which saw Corrie’s Sam Aston crowned champion – faced dwindling viewings figures throughout its three-month run.

Ahead of the axe, a source said: “It’s had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers who really love it. But the sad truth is there’s just not enough of them. We need bums on seats but the ratings have dropped to a point where it’s difficult to justify the cost.”

So why did the ratings fall? Who’s to blame? Here, with the help of our trio of experts, ED! reveals where it all went wrong for the show…

Dancing On Ice axe – Phillip Schofield’s exit ‘a turning point’

Joseph Hagan, celebrity publicist and owner of Streamline PR, told us that it was a “mix of factors” which ultimately led to the demise of the show.

However, he pointed to Phillip Schofield’s exit as a “turning point” for the show.

“Dancing On Ice’s decline was thanks to a mix of factors that slowly eroded its appeal. Phillip Schofield’s exit marked a turning point. He was a longstanding face of the show. And, while Stephen Mulhern is a strong presenter, he lacked the same established chemistry with Holly Willoughby.”

Fiona Harrold, PR and branding expert, added: “Holly and Phillip Schofield were the dream team for so many years on ITV. And, when Phil left, the chemistry of Holly and Stephen Mulhern just didn’t match.”

Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, agreed that Schofield’s exit definitely had an impact. “I think Philip was a very popular choice of host and his rapport with Holly lit up TV screens when they were together,” he said.

However, he stopped short of laying the blame at Stephen Mulhern‘s door. “He wasn’t the wrong choice for co-host. He is a genuinely good friend of Holly’s and so they have chemistry. It’s the show that started to look old and that’s what the problem ultimately is.”

Torvill and Dean’s retirement

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also announced early on in the season that they’d be taking to the ice together for the final time on the 2025 show. And their decision to retire may have sealed the show’s fate, our experts reckon.

Joseph told us: “Torvill and Dean’s retirement removed a major draw. Their presence gave the show credibility and nostalgia, and without them, it lost a key emotional connection with viewers.”

Fiona added: “Phillip Schofield may be delighted to see that Dancing On Ice is no more, but this has less to do with his departure and everything to do with the retirement and departure of its two original stars, Torvill and Dean.

“Their decision to retire was the final straw for Dancing On Ice. The show depends so much on their star quality and they are irreplaceable. Frankly, there are no skating professionals who match their appeal.”

Nick Ede, however, told us that viewers no longer found the Olympians “relevant” – and this will have added to the dwindling ratings.

“I don’t think people feel that Torvill and Dean are relevant,” he said. “The UK doesn’t have any champion skating stars – and younger audiences don’t know who they are and so couldn’t relate to them.”

Dancing On Ice axed – Holly’s switch to streaming played its part

A decision made by Holly to focus on TV shows away from ITV also added to the “challenges” ITV faced, Joseph told ED!.

“Holly Willoughby’s shift to Netflix added to ITV’s challenges,” he said. “It signalled a shift in talent priorities and may have influenced the show’s fate, given her status as a flagship presenter.”

Fiona also touched on the reports Holly was about the quit the ITV show and told us: “Holly Willoughby’s intention to move on meant the show had lost its core team. And, with viewing figures already on the decline, it couldn’t recover from from such upheaval.”

Bookies are now tipping the presenter for her own chat show.

Where did it all go wrong for Dancing On Ice?

Joseph said he thinks it was “ultimately a case of diminishing returns”.

He explained: “The format felt dated, audience engagement dropped and in a competitive TV landscape, it struggled to justify its place.”

Nick told us: “Dancing On Ice was a very expensive show to produce. It was a flagship show for ITV, but with viewing figures getting smaller every year, it just wasn’t sustainable.

“It had great judges and celebrity bookings but it didn’t feel as fresh as it was when it started, and ultimately it wasn’t what people wanted to see. Shows like The Traitors are what get the ratings, not Dancing On Ice any more.”

Fiona concluded: “Ultimately, the show had become tired and the celebrities were often names that the public just weren’t familiar with and so they had no great interest in following their journey.”

