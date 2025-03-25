Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern has revealed the popular ITV game show will return for season 3.

Fans were left devastated when the second series came to an end on Valentine’s Day. It was replaced by Ben Shephard’s Tipping Point.

However, Stephen has now shared that the fan-favourite game show is making a comeback, and he’s promised to keep fans informed of when it’ll start so they “don’t miss a single dramatic moment”.

Stephen Mulhern has revealed that Deal or No Deal season 3 is in the works (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern issues statement on Deal or No Deal season 3

Posting to Instagram, Deal or No Deal host Stephen shared a video of himself revealing the good news.

“Hello all, how are you doing? Just a quick one… I’ve seen a lot of you mentioning that Deal or No Deal isn’t on the telly. Do not fear. The last series ended and the new series is on its way. And that is… a deal!” he said.

Don’t worry: Deal or No Deal is coming back!

He captioned the video: “Don’t worry: Deal or No Deal is coming back! The Banker’s just gone off on holiday. Again. One of his cruises, I’d imagine, tormenting strangers over the buffet. I’ll let you know when the new series is about to start so you don’t miss a single dramatic moment!”

Fans react

Stephen fans were thrilled by the news that Deal or No Deal is returning for season 3.

“Yay! I can’t wait for the new series – it has been fantastic so far! Thank you Stephen and everyone involved!” declared one.

Another then added: “Yes!! So happy to hear this, missed the show a lot lately!” “Woop woop. I can’t wait,” said other.

“Thank goodness for this. I just need to find out how to apply!” another said.

Applications for season 3 aren’t currently open (Credit: ITV)

How to apply to appear on season 3 of Deal or No Deal

Applications to appear on the series aren’t currently open.

ED! contacted Banijay and Remarkable TV, who make the show, and they told us: “Thank you for your interest in appearing on the new series of Deal or No Deal. Applications are now closed, but please check the website for any updates.”

