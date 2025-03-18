Mystery surrounds the new series of Deal or No Deal after season two came to an end on Valentine’s Day.

The second series of the rebooted game show – fronted by Stephen Mulhern – came to an end on the international day of love. But fans of the show really didn’t love the fact it was taken off air after a very short run and replaced by Ben Shephard’s Tipping Point.

So what’s happening with series three of Deal or No Deal? ED! investigates…

Stephen Mulhern is back on screen today, but not with Deal or No Deal (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal new series latest

So, series two came to an end on February 14. Then, a week after the end of season one, ITV announced that it was returning for a second round of episodes. However, more than a month later, there’s still no Deal or No Deal update from ITV on series three of the game show.

The spring brochure from the channel – released in recent weeks – revealed that a Soccer Aid celebrity special will air soon. But any emails from us asking about a new series of the regular Deal or No Deal have been ignored.

Stephen hasn’t posted about it on his socials either.

We got very excited when we saw that applications were open for the new series of Deal or No Deal (Credit: Banijay)

Production company blunder?

We continued digging on the website of the production company that makes the show – Banijay’s Remarkable Entertainment.

To our delight, earlier today (March 18), the website’s homepage featured an image of Stephen on the set of the show with one of the famous boxes.

“Could you beat The Banker?” is emblazoned across the site in huge letters.

Underneath, the text reads: “Applications for the new series of the hit ITV game show are now open!” There’s also an Apply Now button.

However, clicking on that doesn’t bring us the joy we were anticipating. Instead, a page reads: “Applications closed. Thank you for your interest in appearing on the new series of Deal or No Deal. Applications are now closed for season 2, but please check back here for any updates.”

So has Banijay updated the homepage to early, before an announcement was meant to be made, or before the applications were due to open? Or has the site not been updated in the best part of a year?

We’re confused, so we’ve dropped them (another) line asking if it’s an error. We’ve also asked when details of the new series will be announced.

The production company’s website leads us up the garden path (Credit: Banijay)

Stephen returns to screens today

In the meantime, today, Stephen returns with his Celebrity Catchphrase series.

It’s on ITV1 at 2pm. However, a word of warning, it’s a repeat. Don’t shoot the messenger, game show fans!

