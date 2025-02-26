Deal or No Deal may be off our screens at the moment but that hasn’t stopped us from scouring the internet looking for some backstage secrets from the show that’s fronted by the lovely Stephen Mulhern.

With ITV yet to announce series three, we’ve delved back into the rebooted series’ archives. And discovered that one of players from Stephen’s 2024 series has revealed a lot of details about what goes on behind the scenes.

So, from staying in the same hotel as The Banker to a complimentary hotel stay complete with food and “a few drinks in the bar” every night for weeks, here’s all you need to know about appearing on the show…

Deal or No Deal contestant Rickie went home with more than £30k (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal player shares backstage goss

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald back in 2024, player Rickie spilled the beans about life behind the boxes on Deal or No Deal.

He went home with a huge £31k after taking his turn on the show, but sadly didn’t beat The Banker. Avid fans will doubtless remember than when he opened his box, it contained £50,000.

The Banker was staying in the same hotel as us.

But what viewers don’t get to see is what happens behind the scenes, including how utterly lovely host Stephen Mulhern is.

“Stephen is a total legend, he was so good with us on set, checking in on us and making sure everyone was okay. He’s just a joker and knows exactly how to host this show. The first time I met him he properly chilled me out on set, I was so nervous. But he explained what was going to happen and checked I was okay with him bringing up my height and shoe size (I’m 6ft 9in with size 18 feet) which of course I was,” Rickie said.

In fact, it’s not just Stephen who checked in on the players. Rickie said that from the moment they arrived for filming, the entire team were “making sure we were all doing okay, had everything we needed and just generally making sure we had the best time”.

Rickie loved Deal or No Deal host Stephen, who checked in with contestants backstage (Credit: ITV)

Early starts

Episodes of the show are filmed back-to-back, so contestants stay in a hotel together for weeks while the entire series is shot.

And, it seems, the contestants are well looked after.

“It was very early starts and long days but worth every second. And of course we’d get three meals a day, treats at the hotel and a few drinks at the bar each night – which we all made the most of,” Rickie quipped.

He also spoke about getting dressed by wardrobe in the green room, before heading into hair and make-up. Next, they’d get mic’d up, before walking onto the iconic set. It was a moment Rickie described as “so surreal”.

It really is just one big happy family on the show, Rickie said (Credit: ITV)

Family bond

The players live together and spend 90% of their time together, Rickie revealed. And that’s why they all root for each other when it’s their turn to play the game. There’s even a group WhatsApp that he said stayed active long after filming wrapped.

“After a bit you really sink into it. We all knew each other so well at this point, considering we were all living together and spending 90% of our time together. So you just get into the game and genuinely hope for the best for whoever was playing. We’ve all made friends for life, which I know sounds cringe and all but it’s so true. The Whatsapp group is always active, we’re all still talking and planning a reunion. It’s cute.”

The Banker stays at the same hotel as the players

Perhaps most surprising of his Deal or No Deal secrets is the news that The Banker mixes with the players.

However, Rickie was quick to confirm that his identity is never revealed to the contestants.

“Although, a bit of a behind-the-scenes secret, apparently The Banker was staying in the same hotel as us. Keeping an eye on us and getting the goss so he can make offers he thinks we’ll take! So he could have been sat in the bar and we’d met him and never knew it was him!” he said.

