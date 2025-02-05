Deal or No Deal contestant Nay Nay is yet to receive any prize money from her record-breaking win, but she already knows what to spend it on.

The paralegal created history on the ITV game show by taking home a whopping £75, 000 in cash earlier in the week. It is the biggest prize won in the show’s rebooted series with Stephen Mulhern.

In an interview, Nay Nay talked about the prize money and the impact Deal or No Deal has had on her life. And also revealed that she hasn’t seen a penny of her winnings yet…

Nay Nay isn’t too bothered about the money (Credit: ITV)

Why Deal or No Deal player hasn’t received her prize money

Nay Nay told Metro she hadn’t received a penny from the jackpot she won. And that’s because it hasn’t been put into her bank account yet.

As is usual with game shows, players aren’t paid out until after their episode airs, regardless of when it’s filmed. The same happened with Leanne Quigley’s recent Traitors win.

ED! has asked ITV for clarification. But it’s reported Nay Nay’s money will be credited to her account in March.

However, while the exact reason for the delay in the transfer of cash isn’t clear, the winner isn’t too bothered. Nay Nay is still wrapping her head around the experience that changed her life forever.

‘I wanted to ensure I had fun’

The paralegal was selected after 27 games and her only intention was to make it to the end. She said: “My strategy was my faith. I knew I was going to the end so my main thing is I wanted to ensure that I had fun, which I definitely did.”

Nay Nay had a wholesome experience on Deal or No Deal. “I mean, my game was so fun. I remember screaming, crying, laughing, and it was just amazing,” she shared.

She is also unbothered by the reduced jackpot, from £250,000 in the original Noel Edmonds-fronted series to £100,000 in the present.

Aside from a new experience, Nay Nay met people who would become her “friends for life”. She also revealed that they are going on a holiday together.

Nay Nay says the show changed her life forever (Credit: ITV)

How she plans to spend the £75k

As for spending the huge sum, when it finally lands in her bank account, Nay Nay said she plans to treat her grandma to a spa day, donate 10% of her win to her church and use the rest in a down payment for a house.

Nay Nay was accompanied on Deal or No Deal by her grandmother, who tried to persuade her to take the banker’s offer. However, the paralegal remained firm and refused to give her box up for £51,700.

The viewers were shocked when the banker raised his bid to £82,700, the highest-ever offer on the show. But Nay Nay stuck with her box, which turned out to be worth £75,000.

Read more: Deal or No Deal’s Stephen Mulhern under fire for ‘spoiling’ show

So what do you think of Nay Nay’s game? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.