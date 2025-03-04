A Deal or No Deal Soccer Aid special is set to air this spring, ITV has announced.

The beloved game show was brought back to screens in 2023. The OG show was hosted by Noel Edmonds and ran from 2005 to 2016 on Channel 4. For the ITV reboot, Stephen Mulhern stepped in to host the show – with its second series wrapping up earlier this month.

Now it’s been confirmed that Deal or No Deal will be returning to screens for a Soccer Aid special. And Alex Brooker will appear and take on The Banker.

Stephen will be back to host the special (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal returning for Soccer Aid special

On the Soccer Aid special, viewers will see The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker go head-to-head with the notorious Banker to win money for the Soccer Aid charity.

Will he be feeling charitable or will he be ready to unnerve, entice and outwit our celebrity?

“The one-off special will see Alex joined by family and friends who will be opening the iconic red boxes. But standing in the way is The Banker. Will he be feeling charitable or will he be ready to unnerve, entice and outwit our celebrity?” a statement from ITV reads.

Deal or No Deal returned to our screens for the first time in seven years in late 2023. And, after a successful first season, it was immediately renewed for a second. As a result, fans are now eagerly awaiting confirmation that a third series has been commissioned.

The last series featured some huge wins, including fan-favorite Nay Nay. She walked away with the rebooted series’ biggest-ever prize. She stuck with her box right to the end of the game and was rewarded with £75k.

Alex – who appeared on The Masked Singer – is starring in the special (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s busy past few months

Meanwhile, the show’s host Stephen Mulhern is definitely booked and busy at the moment.

Since January, the TV favourite has been co-hosting ITV’s Dancing on Ice, alongside Holly Willoughby. The final is set to air this weekend (March 9).

Stephen also hosted ITV’s You Bet! recently with Holly. The game show originally aired between 1988 and 1997 – and was hosted by a variety of high-profile stars, including the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

In August 2024, ITV announced that they would be producing two special revival episodes – which Stephen and Holly hosted late last year.

