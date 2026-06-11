Lisa Armstrong has reportedly accepted a £3.2 million offer on the former marital home she once shared with Ant McPartlin, bringing their last property connection to a close.

The five-bedroom west London house had previously been valued at around £7 million to £8 million. But its value fell sharply after a fire in September 2023.

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin bought the property in 2006. After their split in 2018, Lisa rented it out before later putting it up for sale.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Lisa was pleased to finally draw a line under what remained of the marriage through the sale of the house.

The property was first listed for £4 million in May 2024. Lisa later reduced the asking price after the fire.

According to The Mirror, the home is now sold subject to contract.

Sources alleged as per MailOnline that Lisa was “delighted that the last remnants of her marriage has been finally put to bed”.

ED! has contacted Lisa Armstrong’s representative for comment.

Lisa has said goodbye to her London home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fire damage cut the home’s value

Any new owner is expected to take on a major restoration project, with several rooms still showing fire damage. The blaze reportedly caused more than £1 million worth of damage.

Despite that, the listing still highlights a number of standout features.

It boasts an 80ft south-facing rear garden, a self-contained garden studio, a gym and a games room that also serves as a cinema and bar area.

Photos of the property showed both the scale of the home and garden and the visible damage left behind on some walls and floors.

Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant McPartlin and first wife Lisa Armstrong announced their decision to divorce in 2018, but why did they split? The pair, who shared custody of chocolate Labrador Hurley following their split, were married for 11 years. Ant and Lisa were teenagers when they first met back in 1994, and were together for more than two decades. Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant, 50, and 49-year-old Lisa announced they were divorcing in January 2018. The split followed Ant’s well-publicised battle with alcohol and prescription drugs following a botched knee operation. After a stay in rehab, he said: “I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing – fantastic throughout.” Lisa shared: “I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.” However, their split was later confirmed. Split statement In January 2018, after 11 years of marriage, their split was announced. Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.” Anne-Marie seen with Ant In March 2018, Anne-Marie Corbett – the couple’s personal assistant and Ant’s now wife – was seen giving Ant a packed lunch outside his house. She also accompanied him to his court date in April after he was arrested for drink-driving. In October 2018, Ant and Lisa’s marriage legally came to an end during a 30-second hearing. In January 2020, Ant and Lisa were said to have finalised their divorce deal. Ant is said to have agreed to hand over £31m to his ex-wife in the divorce settlement, including their £5m former marital home in West London. Lisa has reportedly since sold the house.

How the house fits into Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin’s split

Lisa was awarded the house as part of her £31 million divorce settlement from Ant in 2020. She later bought another home nearby, where she now lives.

The former couple, who split in 2018 after separating in 2017, bought the property for £2.3 million in 2006.

Ant’s life following split from Lisa

Ant later married his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett, in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Wilder Patrick McPartlin, in May 2024.

In February, reports claimed Ant had bought a newly built home on an exclusive Surrey street for more than £10 million, with stamp duty alone said to top £1 million.

Ant reportedly recently bought a new home in Surrey (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Although the exact estate has not been disclosed, reports suggested the area is in the north of the county, where several high-profile names also live.

Ant also sold his luxury Wimbledon home two months ago following a planning dispute with neighbours.

One local reportedly claimed the purchase had become a major talking point in the village and described it as a record sale for the area.

Ant is also said to have secured a new ITV deal worth £30 million alongside long-time presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

A sad reunion over Hurley

Despite going their separate ways, Lisa and Ant were briefly reunited last month after their dog Hurley became seriously ill.

Reports suggested Ant went to join Lisa at the vet just hours after attending the BGT press conference in London.

The pair then made the difficult decision to have Hurley put to sleep after learning the 12-year-old dog was too unwell to recover.

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