Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie ‘move out of family home after row with neighbours’

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have reportedly moved out of their £6 million Wimbledon home, just over a year after a highly-publicised row over planning permission led to tensions with local neighbours.

The couple first moved into the sprawling seven-bedroom mansion in 2019. They invested heavily in transforming the property, adding features such as a swimming pool and Victorian-style changing rooms.

But despite their efforts to create their dream home, the duo ultimately decided to leave, reportedly due to ongoing frustrations tied to their failed bid to remove several protected trees from the property.

Ant McPartlin and his wife, Anne-Marie, are reportedly in the market for a new forever home (Credit: SplashNews)

Ant McPartlin moves out of Wimbledon home

In 2022, the couple faced backlash after submitting a proposal to fell six trees, four cypress, a Weymouth pine, and a yew, from their garden.

Although initial approval was granted, the trees were protected under a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), and neighbours voiced strong objections.

One local resident slammed the plans as unnecessary. “No justification is given for felling these substantial trees,” they wrote in a scathing letter. “Other than the applicant’s wish to allow re-landscaping. The personal whim of the applicant should not override the benefit to the community and the environment.”

Following the criticism, Ant and Anne-Marie submitted revised plans that preserved the trees while proposing new garden buildings to be built around them using minimal-impact foundations. The design was intended to blend in with the natural landscape and minimise disruption.

A planning agent at the time explained, “The applicant wishes to keep all the trees in place and build around them with a ‘floating’ lightweight structure.” A tree expert added that the revised method of construction was “the least impactive possible”.

The couple moved out of their Wimbledon home due to a planning permission dispute with the neighbours (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

‘They sank hundreds and thousands of pounds into their dream home’

Despite reworking their plans and attempting to find a compromise, the couple have apparently decided to leave the property altogether.

A source close to the family told the Daily Mail, “They sank hundreds of thousands of pounds into their dream home but have now decided to go somewhere else. It’s surprising after all that they spent on the place. But Ant’s got plenty of money to sink into their next home and make it just how they want.”

It’s unclear where the couple, who welcomed their son Wilder in May 2024, have relocated to.

However, their departure marks the end of a chapter for the pair. The couple had once hoped the Wimbledon property would be their forever home.

ED! has contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

Read more: Ant McPartlin’s tattoos and meaning explained as new ink pays tribute to wife Anne-Marie

What do you think of the new tattoo Ant McPartlin has? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.