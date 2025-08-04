Ant McPartlin’s tattoos and meaning explained as new ink pays tribute to wife Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin has unveiled his brand-new tattoo dedicated to wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The TV star has been married to Anne-Marie since 2021. The pair are proud parents to a baby boy, Wilder – born in 2024.

And, this week, Ant was snapped enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with Anne-Marie. However, there was something different about Ant as he showed off his brand-new tattoo tribute to his wife while taking a dip in the sea.

But this is not Ant’s first tatt. Here, we’re taking a look at Ant’s extensive tattoo collection – and the meanings behind them..

He recently got a new tattoo dedicated to his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin’s new tattoo inspired by wife

Presenter Ant and Anne-Marie are currently enjoying a holiday in Portugal. And in photos obtained by The Sun, Ant showed off his new tattoo while on the beach: Anne-Marie’s nickname, Amzie, written across his chest.

The TV fave also revealed another new body ink tattooed across his stomach. This one, appeared to be a sun with a pair of black wings on each side of it.

Ant is no stranger to a tattoo dedicated to his beloved wife. He also has a simple ‘A’ placed in a love heart on his chest which he got in 2021.

Ant’s family tree tattoo

In 2024, I’m A Celebrity… host Ant welcomed his first son Wilder, with wife Anne-Marie. Ant is also a stepfather to Anne-Marie’s children from a previous relationship – Daisy and Poppy.

After welcoming Wilder, Ant added a tattoo to his body: a heartwarming family-tree tattoo. The ink features the names of his step-daughters and beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble. However, there was backlash when fans thought Hurley – the dog he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – was missing from his family tree.

However, Ant quickly reassured them this wasn’t the case, saying on social media: “For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree…he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.”

Animal-lover Ant has a number of dog tattoos (Credit: Instagram)

His dogs clearly mean a lot to him, as Ant showed off another pooch-inspired tattoo during 2024’s I’m A Celeb.

Pulling up his sleeve, Ant revealed the design of three cartoon dogs. The three dogs represent his pooches – maltipoos Milo and Bumble, and labrador Hurley.

The tatt on his forearm is inspired by John Lennon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant’s body ink inspired by John Lennon

On Ant’s right arm, he has a large circular tattoo; a tribute to musician and Beatles frontman, John Lennon.

The black-and-white tattoo is of the iconic ‘Imagine’ mosaic, named after the 1971 song by John. The piece of art which Ant’s tattoo is based on, is in New York’s Central Park at the Strawberry Fields area.

He also got a tattoo inspired by the AA logo (Credit: ITV)

Ant’s ink that ‘means a great deal’ to him

On Ant’s left wrist, he has a design similar to the AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) logo.

The symbol is said to represent three cures of addiction – unity, recovery and service – and also the three sides – physical, mental and spiritual.

Ant has been open about his addiction battle over the years, and in 2017 he went to rehab.

The TV legend has previously spoken about the AA-inspired tattoo. He told The Sun: “It means a great deal to me. The tattoo is based on the symbol but is not exactly the same.”

He then shared: “It’s more about beliefs and principles and where your mind is at in terms of love and being of good service to other humans, moving forward positively. It’s about how I am and how I will live my life in a good way.”

He has several tatts on his forearms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant’s arrow and rose tattoos

Ant also has a long-stemmed arrow on the outside of his left forearm, while an arrow tattoo is inked on his right forearm.

While it’s not clear what the meaning behind the tattoos are to Ant, usually arrow tattoos represent finding direction in your life and strength. Meanwhile, a rose usually symbolises love, including everlasting and true love.

