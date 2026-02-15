Heartbreak for Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong as beloved dog Hurley dies and his final moments ‘revealed’

Ant McPartlin and ex-wife Lisa Armstrong have reportedly been left devastated following the death of their dog, Hurley.

Ant and Lisa got Hurley, a chocolate Labrador, back in 2013 when they were still married. The former couple eventually agreed to shared custody of the pooch following their split in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Ant McPartlin and ex-wife Lisa Armstrong’s dog Hurley dies

According to The Sun, Ant and Lisa’s pet pooch sadly passed away earlier this week.

Ant joined his ex-wife at the vets, having been working at ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent media conference in London earlier that day.

They reportedly had to make the devastating decision to put 12-year-old Hurley to sleep after learning he was too ill to recover.

According to The Sun, Lisa was able to be with Hurley before he passed, and Ant was with him at the end.

The former couple were reportedly being comforted by family members after their loss.

Ant and Lisa split in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Ant and Lisa’s custody battle over Hurley

Though she didn’t address Hurley’s death, yesterday (Saturday, February 14) saw Lisa post a short video on her Instagram story of a little girl releasing floating hearts into the sky.

Ant, meanwhile, is said to be “very sad” following Hurley’s passing.

ED! has contacted Ant and Lisa’s representatives for comment.

Following their split in 2018, Ant and Lisa fought over custody of their pooch during their divorce.

Speaking about their dog at the time, Ant said: “Hurley’s welfare comes first, and we both love him very much. That’s the way it is, really.”

They eventually agreed on having shared custody, and Hurley spent time between their houses ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Ant on his bond with Hurley

In 2019, Ant opened up about his bond with Hurley as he recovered following a spell in rehab.

“There’s a loyalty and a love and a companionship with Hurley that you can’t describe. He never tells me off and is always pleased to see me,” he said.

“I came out of a shop the other day, and there was a woman on the floor cuddling Hurley. She said to me, ‘It’s the dog from the papers!’ Hurley’s a celebrity,” he then added.

Ant and Hurley’s bond was so strong that the presenter even had his pooch’s name tattooed on his arm, alongside other members of his family.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent’s launch date finally confirmed by ITV as fans prepare for ‘weirdest’ series yet

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.