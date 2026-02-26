‘They used to meet up’: ‘Heartbroken’ Lisa Armstrong ‘leaves the UK’ as final ties to Ant McPartlin ‘cut’

Lisa Armstrong has reportedly flown to the States following the death of the dog she shared with ex-husband Ant McPartlin.

Earlier today (February 26), Ant spoke about the death of Hurley for the first time.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: “It was, honestly, such a shock when he passed. He passed away in my arms. We were at the vets and we were all there to see him. All the family, everyone that he loved was there. It was very sad, but it was a very lovely moment when we all got to say goodbye to him.”

Lisa, too, is also feeling the pain. She’s shared a number of images of Hurley to Instagram. And, according to reports, has now flown to the States to deal with her grief.

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin split in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong ‘cut final ties’

According to a source speaking to The Mirror, Lisa is “heartbroken” by the loss. Hurley was also the final link that she had to ex-husband Ant following their split in 2018.

Lisa is said to have flown to Los Angeles to visit Craig Young, who she used to be in the band Deuce with, and his partner. The trip comes after pals revealed she was “beyond heartbroken” at the death of Hurley.

‘They tried to keep things civil’

The death of the dog – who was the subject of a custody battle during their divorce – also brings to an end Lisa’s need for contact with Ant.

The source claimed: “Contrary to reports the pair never saw each other, they used to meet up to hand over Hurley and naturally it could be strained, although they tried to keep things civil. With Hurley’s death, the last ties of marriage has been cut.”

Lisa, a make-up artist, is expected to be in America for a few weeks.

ED! has contacted Lisa’s reps for comment.

Lisa recently split from her boyfriend (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa’s love split

The 49-year-old star was most recently dating toyboy actor Grant Kilburn. The pair – who had a 15-year age gap – met through Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley.

However, earlier this month, weeks before Hurley’s death, reports surfaced that Lisa and Grant had sadly split.

Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant McPartlin and first wife Lisa Armstrong announced their decision to divorce in 2018, but why did they split? The pair, who shared custody of chocolate Labrador Hurley following their split, were married for 11 years. Ant and Lisa were teenagers when they first met back in 1994, and were together for more than two decades. Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant, 50, and 49-year-old Lisa announced they were divorcing in January 2018. The split followed Ant’s well-publicised battle with alcohol and prescription drugs following a botched knee operation. After a stay in rehab, he said: “I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing – fantastic throughout.” Lisa shared: “I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.” However, their split was later confirmed. Split statement In January 2018, after 11 years of marriage, their split was announced. Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.” Anne-Marie seen with Ant In March 2018, Anne-Marie Corbett – the couple’s personal assistant and Ant’s now wife – was seen giving Ant a packed lunch outside his house. She also accompanied him to his court date in April after he was arrested for drink-driving. In October 2018, Ant and Lisa’s marriage legally came to an end during a 30-second hearing. In January 2020, Ant and Lisa were said to have finalised their divorce deal. Ant is said to have agreed to hand over £31m to his ex-wife in the divorce settlement, including their £5m former marital home in West London. Lisa has reportedly since sold the house.

